Overwatch 2 announces the roles of its next two playable heroes

Aaron Keller, the current director of Overwatch 2, has announced through a recent interview with the NME portal his plans for the next heroes of the game. At a certain point in the article, the creative acknowledges that currently supporting characters have “the lowest selection percentage [por parte de los jugadores]”—as the queues since launch day have evidenced—so WoW parents are inclined to work on that limping foot.

“Right now, we’re very focused on support heroes,” says Keller. “The next two heroes we are going to launch they’re in that category.” When OW2 opened last October, it brought with it a whopping three new characters (Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko) with Ramattra following its trail in season two, which is still going strong at the time of launch. writing these lines Naturally, the rate of publication will drop in the near future.

To be fair, we already knew Blizzard Entertainment’s roadmap: a new hero every two seasons. Each of these periods lasts about two months, so we will have between three and six characters per year (“pulling” to the second) depending on how well the Californian study manages. This means that the next character would arrive in S4, and the one after it, in S6; leaving us a couple of empty slots for the second half of 2023. All in due time.

In any case, these new healers will “bring things to the game that we haven’t seen before, rookie mechanics and some pretty exciting ways to interact with your own team.” My humble servant understands that this will translate into new ways to explore the sandbox, as well as things like flight, turrets or shields. We will probably have more information about it at the end of the third season of content, which debuts on February 7, 2023.