Overwatch 2: Blizzard explains how they’re trying to improve matchmaking

Overwatch 2 continues to confirm more news. This is some interesting information about this outstanding Blizzard game.

Overwatch 2

Specifically, after knowing that we already have available One-Punch Man content until April 6, 2023, now we are getting statements about how Blizzard is trying improve matchmaking in the game.

We leave them below:

A couple of weeks ago, we covered balance and matchmaking in the update article. Matchmaking has continued to be a buzz within the community and is something we’ve looked at internally. If it’s important to the community, it’s important to us as well, so let’s talk about what we sense and do. One note before we get started: We run the risk of sounding like a broken record with so much communication around matchmaking. “We’re working on it and it’s getting better” isn’t the best of arguments, especially when the community keeps running into bad games. So I want to show some data to give you a better understanding of the state of matchmaking and the impact of our latest changes. Let’s go there! Last week we made changes to the system that have helped to significantly reduce the level gap between players in high and low MMR matches. Take a look at the ranked match tier gap graph below to see two spikes that negatively impacted match quality in Season 3 and how the latest changes have served to reduce them. We’re almost back to the levels we were at when Season 3 started. If you look at the high MMR group (Grandmaster and up) almost 50% of the games are between 4-5 division MMR, 25% are between 5-6 divisions and the worst 1% face games. ranging from 10 divisions. Pre-made groups are one of the reasons for these gaps: In Maestro, players can team up with people up to 5 divisions apart. More details and graphics in Spanish available on the official website.

