Overwatch 2: Blizzard will release more supports

The game director reviewed part of season 4 and outlined a strategy for the incorporation of the next characters.

We are hours away from the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 4 which will be headlined by Lifeweaver and a host of events. But after him, Blizzard already has planned the launch of other characters of various roles without unbalancing the support ones.

In a brief review of the following period the hero shooter director Aaron Keller, shared small advances for the future of the title. He suggested that attention be given to the next Starwatch event since some of the ideas inserted there will be fundamental in the aftermath.

The manager began by talking about the arrival of Lifeweaver that will open the way to new strategies in Overwatch 2. He added that the petal platform it was an idea they had in mind since before the original game came out. As for the life saver grip It will open the way to the salvation of allies in a critical situation as well as to strengthen team play.

Then he pointed out the possible “formula” for launching heroes that they will maintain after the premiere of the scientist. Taking into account the imbalance of options that is present between the various roles, they will try to reinforce the support role. Therefore they would give availability two supports for each one of damage and tank.

Finally, he highlighted the two new events that will stand out in Overwatch 2 season 4. On the one hand Starwatch will feature the first approach to PVE elements in a PVP and it will be the first step towards something big and ambitious that they could do in the future. And from the other the pride month celebration that it will be before June and that it appears to be something different from what it was in 2022.