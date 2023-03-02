Overwatch 2 celebrates Valentine’s Day with its own dating sim: Loverwatch

If you didn’t have any Valentine’s Day plans, now you do: Blizzard has just released Loverwatch, a totally life-like dating sim that you can play right now and gives you the chance to get cuddly with some of the Overwatch 2 characters.

Playable through any browser and completely free, this small visual novel game is available from today until February 28, 2023 through its official site. Entirely titled “Loverwatch -Love Never Dies-” (a pun on Mercy’s “Heroes never die” catchphrase), Hanzo Cupid will guide you through the experience as you attempt to win the hearts of either the cyborg ninja Genji, or the angelic healer Mercy. These are the only two characters available in the game at the moment, but the dialogue hints at the fact that more options could be added later during the game’s existence.

The entire experience is surprisingly self-aware, not only breaking the fourth wall about the ridiculousness of the concept, but also referencing the game’s plot and story and even its community. There are even jokes about some of Overwatch’s most famous memes, like Genji’s constant requests for “I need healing,” or a lament about how this is the only new Zenyatta content fans have gotten in a long time. It’s quite a fun experience that fans of the series shouldn’t miss, especially since it hints that Blizzard is considering making a more complete version of the game in the future.

Heart shot

If you’re not as excited about a romance spin-off and were hoping for something a little more grounded for Overwatch 2, don’t worry: the in-game Valentine’s Day event is already live. There’s a wave of new content including the Loverwatch Cupid Hanzo skin available for purchase in the store, as well as stickers, emotes, and more.

On the gameplay side, there is a special event in Arcade called For the Love of Geometry that pits two teams of four against each other in a Team Deathmatch. Except everyone’s playing as Hanzo using the Cupid skin, and the awesome Shooting Arrow ability the character had when Overwatch first launched is making a comeback.

As a bonus, those who decide to play Loverwatch can get a few rewards just for doing so, including a special Play of the Game intro and some cute gamer titles.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment