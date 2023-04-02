Overwatch 2: Community asks to keep April Fool’s Day changes

From the amount of time swinging to the addition of simplistic voice lines suggest they are integrated into a unique mode.

Few days ago Blizzard released an interesting patch in Overwatch 2 where some rather unusual changes came to celebrate the Day of the Innocents. But it is no longer about the retouching of very few heroes, but now everyone has had the odd temporary change. And this is something that his community liked a lot.

In the last few hours, part of the hero shooter players submitted comments in various Reddit posts assessing what came from the company for the holiday. Most of them thanked from the modifications to the incorporation of new voice lines.

“Say hello to flying tanks and spring kicks.

Check out the VERY serious patch notes for updates to all of our heroes’ skill kits in Arcade mode only (for now).”

Let’s remember that this is not the only time that Blizzard makes this type of modifications for Overwatch for April Fool’s Day. In 2020, they had already added googly eyes to the heroes and Hanzo’s deadly dragon spirit. In 2021 there were small changes such as the return of ammunition to Cassidy for hitting headshots or that Mei was a tank due to her significant increase in life.

Even so, there are resources that give way to a potential game mode that could be rotated in the Arcade tab or set to fixed in Quick Match. They even suggested the application of their voice lines that each one has at least 1% chance of saying them in the middle of a confrontation.

Players can currently continue to enjoy the April Fools’ Day patch in Overwatch 2. Strange events such as Ramattra’s nemesis form being permanently, a flying Reinhardt when he charges forward, or Roadhog’s chain grappling hook having a 50. % over range. We will see what decisions Blizzard will make after the fact after the success of these changes.