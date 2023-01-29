Overwatch 2 confirms changes to its ranked mode

Overwatch 2 continues to confirm more news. This is some interesting information about this outstanding Blizzard game.

Overwatch 2

Specifically, we have been able to learn that those responsible have offered confirmation of changes in the ranked mode, since it seems that the players are not understanding it. This is how they shared it:

The new ranked mode suffered from poor understanding. There was confusion about the actual rank of players and how that translated to their skill level, difficulty partying up with friends, and a negative impression of matchmaker when players of different ranks were put into the same match (even if their skill levels were different). were similar). We’ll be making a few changes in Season 3 and quite a few more in Season 4, all aimed at creating more clarity in the system. More details on the short-term changes and long-term vision will be forthcoming.

What did you think of the news? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. Do not forget that we also have available Overwatch 2: Observatory Pack, the core of your new gaming experience. This pack includes:

The game

Premium Battle Pass – Season 1

Two (2) Legendary Hero Skins from Overwatch 2: Soldier’s Space Raider: 76 and Cassidy’s Space Raider

2000 virtual currency

Player Icon (exclusive to pre-purchase)

You will immediately receive:

Overwatch Legendary Edition, including five (5) legendary skins and five (5) epic skins

We also remind you of the details of the new and renewed PvP experience in this sequel:

New heroes and the new 5v5 composition, which will revolutionize competitive matches and give rise to innovative and daring strategies.

The new Advance game mode features all-new symmetrical maps where teams face off in a tug of war battle and push TW-1, a centrally located robot, into enemy territory.

With an always-on live service, Overwatch 2 will introduce new heroes, maps, modes, and cosmetic content with each season. Season 1 begins with the October launch!

