Overwatch 2 debuts a free ‘dating sim’ for Valentine’s Day: Loverwatch

This Tuesday, February 14, is Valentine’s Day, and the team at Overwatch 2 from Blizzard Entertainment has decided to celebrate in a humorous, yet dedicated way. They have created, in collaboration with other studios, a dating sim which allows them to have dates with Genji and Mercy, following the advice of Hanzo, who acts as Cupid. You can play for free (in Spanish from Mexico) through this website, although the company advises that only through desktop browsers, so they do not ensure their compatibility on mobile phones and tablets. It is available until February 28.

Loverwatch: Love never dies is a free visual novel that follows the structure of the dating sim classics, allowing players dating Genji or Mercy in local bars and restaurants on different maps of the hero shooter with the aim of winning their hearts, something that a particular Cupid will help: Hanzo. there is even a secret ending.

Blizzard defines storytelling as a history of “Overwatch 2 official, but not canon”. The Californian study explains that “there are parts of the history of Overwatch that are real and other parts that are hypothetical […] this dating sim It’s one of those non-canon hypothetical stories.”

The ultimate Valentine’s event is just around the corner and love is already in the air. Time modes, a dating sim (yes, that’s no joke), and of course, Hanzo Cupid. 💘 The celebration begins on Valentine’s Day, February 14! pic.twitter.com/3NFfjINXZQ— Overwatch (@OverwatchES) February 13, 2023

gifts for Overwatch 2 for playing the visual novel

By playing the visual novel, players can get a code for Battle.net which grants a Hanzo highlight play named Cupid’s Kiss and one player card. Both elements are part of the Hanzo Cupid Bundlewhich can also be obtained at a discount when trying the dating sim and includes a Legendary Skin, Charm, and Souvenir. In Overwatch 2 is also available mode love for geometry and the Challenge support your support.

Blizzard Entertainment has not been the only one that has participated in this production, in which the publisher has collaborated Akupara Gamesthe art studio psyop and the developer Kittehface Software (regards of ports as Forager, What the Golf? and mutation).



