Overwatch 2 details Lifeweaver, the Support character that will debut in Season 4

Blizzard has detailed Lifeweaver, the upcoming Overwatch 2 Support character.

Lifeweaver is originally from Thailand and employs a technology called “biolight” to heal his allies.

He has two types of primary fire: Healing Burst (heals his allies, more healing the more he charges) and Spiny Salvo (uses bio-light as a weapon).

His secondary fire allows him to summon a Petaloid Platform that will cause anyone who lands on it to rise upwards, both allies and enemies.

He also has the ability to dash with Regenerating Step, which propels him in one direction and provides some healing.





With the Vital Grasp ability we can attract an ally to our position by wrapping them in a protective cocoon that will make them invulnerable to damage.

Lastly, his Tree of Life ult will raise a tree that will completely block shots (ally and enemy) while emitting a healing bio-light.

Lifeweaver will be available as an immediate unlock with the Premium Battle Pass or by leveling up the Free Pass. Here are more details on how to unlock Heroes in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 begins on April 11.