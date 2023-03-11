Overwatch 2 developers will soon show their plans for 2023

Without a doubt, this 2023 is being absolutely crazy in terms of new games that are coming to the market, because in only two months we have had real bombings such as the Dead Space Remake, Atomic Heart or Hogwarts Legacy among others.

This is just the beginning of what is to come in the following months and while we wait we can continue spending hours on games that have been on the market for a while but continue to receive new content and news, such as the recent case of Halo Infinite or also with others that have only been on the market for a few months, such as Overwatch 2.

We will soon see Blizzard’s plans for Overwatch 2 in 2023

We are currently in the third season of Blizzard’s HeroShooter with a Battle Pass loaded with content to unlock in the coming months.

Farther from where we are, we don’t know what Overwatch 2 holds for the rest of the year, something that is expected to change soon with the developers showing their plans for 2023, something that Jared Neuss, one of the producers of the title, has communicated through his official account On twitter.

We’re planning to give insight into what the year holds for Overwatch 2 soon! — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) March 8, 2023

Overwatch 2 seems to have fixed a lot of the issues that were in the first installment, and we hope to see much more robust additions to multiplayer content later this year, something we’ll be keeping a close eye on.