Overwatch 2: Developers work on Lifeweaver controls

After its release, some players modify the assignment of their abilities to make it more comfortable to play.

Lifeweaver It has arrived with the power of biolight in Overwatch 2 season 4 and with it some difficult controls to master that at the same time hinder its gameplay a bit. However Blizzard He is aware of this and they are already working on methods so that the transition between his change of weapons is not complicated or requires manual modification.

Aaron Keller, director of the hero shooterconfirmed in social networks in which the developers are working on an alternative for its resource allocation. The changes may be revealed very soon considering the recent start of the game period as well as the hero’s debut.

The team is looking into alternative control methods for Lifeweaver’s dash and weapon swap in order to make the transition from healing to damage smoother. Additional details and timing coming soon. —Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 12, 2023

Like Mercy, Lifeweaver has a secondary weapon in Overwatch 2. That is, he has a self defense element that favors him to face his opponents in the event that an unexpected offensive appears. What’s more, you can lure an ally in with your lifeline for a boost, create platforms, or move around for a bit of mobility.

The players also expressed in the publication some modifications of their parameters so that the character is more comfortable to play. For example, his displacement could work like Hanzo’s Stride or that on PC his secondary shot is attached to the right click.

For now, we will only have to wait for the announcement of the changes to Lifeweaver’s controls in Overwatch 2. Currently, they appear to be easy to exercise for those who have a computer but very complicated on consoles. As for his balance in his abilities, it is most likely that he will be able to receive it within a maximum period of one month, that is, until the middle of season 4.