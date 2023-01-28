Overwatch 2 Development Update Addresses Ranked Play, One-Shots, and Rewards

An Overwatch 2 developer update details some of the focus points the team is working on ahead of the arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 3. Blizzard Game Director Aaron Keller’s blog post addresses the “ Poor understanding” leading to confusion around ranked play, balancing one-shots and “frustrating hero mechanics”, the overall pacing of the Overwatch 2 patch, promised final loadout changes, and improvements to FPS in-game reward frequency multiplayer.

This blog appears to be the first in a promised release of more frequent updates promised by Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss in a series of tweets discussing “critical issues” the team is focusing on. Keller notes that the blog post “won’t be comprehensive enough to see everything players are talking about, but our intention is to do this every few weeks,” echoing similar sentiments from Neuss about more regular and focused communication from the game. team.

First, Overwatch 2’s ranked mode is addressed. Keller notes that there is a current lack of clarity that has led to “confusion around the actual rank of players and how it translates to their skill level, difficulty in partying with friends and a negative impression of the matchmaker when placing players of different ranks. in the same match (even if their skill levels were similar).” He says changes are coming for season three, but “quite a few more” are planned to land in season four.

Keller also expands on this on Twitter, explaining that the team is considering displaying “average rank/match balance as well as rank/match volatility dispersion” on the pre-match loading screen. He notes“A lot of the time there isn’t an interesting story here, but when there is, we think players would like to know it.”

Rewards have been a hot topic among the community, with Overwatch 2’s ongoing Lunar New Year event leaving many fans disappointed by the number of skins available to earn by playing games rather than spending real money. Keller says, “We get feedback from players that the game doesn’t feel rewarding enough to play and that players can’t earn the items they want in a short enough amount of time.” He says there will be changes in season three to address this, but notes that this is just a “first step” and expects more details next week.

As for the steady state, Keller says the team still plans to focus on their initial plan of two major patches per season, one at launch and one at mid-season, but says the team now has the “full ability to complete those patches.” as needed” with revisions. He points to Roadhog’s dominance in the early stages of the Season 2 meta as something that should be easier to address on the fly in future seasons.

“One-shots and frustrating hero mechanics are being discussed a lot in the community and on the team,” says Keller, noting that such mechanics are always being considered, but that “the topic is very nuanced” and that the ability Erase Softer targets can have noticeable implications on the overall power level of certain characters, “as well as things like a hero’s fantasy.” She isn’t offering any additional words yet, but promises the team will “get back to this when we have more to share.”

As for the promise of more regular and clear communication, Neuss add on Twitter that the team is “starting small with these updates so we can get stronger by doing this consistently without going silent.” He says that future updates will focus more on specific balance issues or discussions of certain features, and that the team wants to be more open about development, though he acknowledges in responses that it’s “totally fair” if players are waiting for it to happen. follow. on this promise before making up your mind.

via: www.pcgamesn.com