Overwatch 2: Double Bonus Experience

Overwatch 2’s second competitive season will come to an end on February 6, ushering in season three and all the potential changes that come with it. But first, luckily for players, there is still a chance in this last week of the season that they can finish the Battle Pass and claim all its rewards.

Today, Overwatch 2 announced on its official Twitter that the game will grant all players the double the usual amount of XP per game during the last week of the season. This will give those who are fighting to reach the final tier of the Battle Pass a chance to get there. The XP bonus will be awarded for every match played between January 31 and February 6.

The final tier of this season’s Battle Pass includes the Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin, which follows along with the Season 2 Battle Pass theme and the Battle for Olympus event.

Other rewards in the Season 2 Battle Pass include Dance Machine Echo, Primordial Ramattra, a Salt Shaker Weapon Charm, and more. If players opted out of the premium version of the Battle Pass, the new hero Ramattra unlocks at level 45.

After a disappointing Lunar New Year event compared to in-game events of the past, many players were looking for something a little more special to end the second competitive season. For now, double XP will have to suffice.

In other news, Overwatch 2 is still navigating several waves of criticism, so they’ll try to ride some with news for seasons 3 and 4. In general terms, it will seek to improve the gameplay with batteries of changes for its heroes and its competitive facet. Read more about the advancements that Blizzard announced by clicking here.