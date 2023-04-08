Overwatch 2 dresses as One Punch Man with this update

The One Punch-Man cosmetic series is finally available for Overwatch 2, the free-to-play action game from Blizzard Entertainment. This is the first major collaboration between Overwatch and other universes, opening the door to new opportunities.

“As huge fans of the One Punch-Man anime, we are very excited to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of Earth in the near future, so why wouldn’t Doomfist cosplay as Saitama?”

One Punch-Man revolves around Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any enemy with a single punch. Bored by the lack of powerful enemies, he launches into the cosplay collection with four designs based on anime characters: Doomfist (Saitama), Genji (Genos), Kiriko (Tatsumaki) and Soldier: 76 (Unlicensed Cyclist), the which are unlocked by completing challenges within Overwatch 2.

The One Punch-Man cosmetic item collection will be available in the in-game store until April 6. The anime is accessible on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.