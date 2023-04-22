Overwatch 2: First Lifeweaver Buff Pack

The scientist lacks a certain strength in his heal, which Blizzard will try to fix with some buffs.

Lifeweaver He’s already been around for over a week in Overwatch 2 and the community was already asking for buffs for his general healing, a point where he hasn’t stood out as much on the battlefield. However Blizzard he is aware of this and will resort to boosting his mastery of biolight.

Aaron Keller, director of the hero shooter, reaffirmed in a new blog on the official site the package of skills improvements and the new configuration of the controls of the scientist. The mods will be available in the game patch. April 25thwhich you can already perform the launch pre-download.

» – Updated controls

– Improved skills

These are the buffs Lifeweaver will get in the next Overwatch 2 update:

Lifeweaver’s slow healing effect will only apply briefly after charging up

Tree of Life will receive a health buff and will heal more per pulse

Farewell Gift will be removed

Keller maintained that the character “gave them a lot to think about in regards to hero development” with all the complexity that comes with them like their sway and powers. In any case, she thinks that “optimizing skills by changing the weapon change and removing Parting Gift, along with a smoother control scheme, will make it a bit easier to choose and understand” to the new hero.

He also reaffirmed that the philosophy of the work team in relation to buffs and nerfs has not changed. He assured that Lifeweaver suffered the same situation as Ramattra at launch since “they did not have the impact they expected from the beginning.” However, its objectives remain intact, which is that the new figures feel balanced, that is, neither too strong nor too weak.

For now, we will have to wait for the release of Lifeweaver’s buffs for April 25 in the next Overwatch 2 patch and evaluate its new performance. Some will receive it positively for the improvements to their healing. While others may be in a negative way due to the potential that they saw a Farewell Gift to be used exclusively by allies or to have a double effect depending on which side takes it.