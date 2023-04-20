Overwatch 2: Free Rewards Return for Overwatch League 2023

The competitive league of the hero shooter returns and with it a new beginning to reap its classic prizes.

Blizzard He had reinstated in the last phases of the Overwatch League 2022 the classic prize system that was shown in Overwatch. These were competitor trading tokens and epic hero skins. And now the Overwatch League 2023 will once again give players another chance to earn rewards to expand their galleries in Overwatch 2.

In the last hours the company presented the calendar of the competitive league of the hero shooter. It will continue to be broadcast on YouTube and its start will be on April 27 with the matchup of Toronto Defiant and SF Shock. After that they confirmed the return of free cosmetics for watching the broadcast on YouTube, which to take some you must have linked your Battle.net account.

«OWL2023 season rewards are back.

Earn League Tokens and more when you tune in and link your Battle.net account to YouTube starting on opening weekend.«

The rewards that will be awarded for watching the opening week of the Overwatch League 2023 will be the following:

Overwatch League Tokens

Sprays of the champion and contending teams

Business card from east to west

On the other hand, they announced that there will be two aspects of characters that will be remodeled. The variants of the league of Genji and Orisa they will feature their default Overwatch 2 skins but will be awarded for the spring phase for watching teams from the east vs. the west face off.

New Genji and Orisa skins for Overwatch 2. Via Blizzard

Finally, Blizzard announced that the awards for the Midseason Madness (June) and the summer phase (July-September) will be announced later. In any case, we may see some introduction of a legendary skin to exchange for League Tokens or renewal of skins as in the two mentioned characters.