Overwatch 2 gives away iconic skin! Know how to get it

Given the inconvenience that its battle pass has generated, Blizzard continues to offer free alternatives to players, this time, during the Lunar New Year event in Overwatch 2, he presented the option to access a free skin.

This is Moira Masked Dancer, skyrim that also has a new mod with both content and DLC, which is part of the legendary skins, and that arrives using the Twitch drops system. However, it seems that the players are not very happy.

To obtain it, the gamer must accumulate six hours of viewing on Twitch, and according to the reactions to the offer, Although the new players are happy, it seems that the veterans are not so much.

Gamers criticize the fact that this skin could not have been obtained through the traditional loot box system, besides that drops were used for it, since many people prefer to obtain them by playing FPS.

In fact, the constant use of Twitch to access rewards has generated a great debate since it began to be implemented as a business model, since many applaud it because it eliminates the need to farm in order to get the aspects and objects they want.

However, others consider that with this Blizzard manages to artificially inflate the figures of the game on the Amazon streaming platform.

For now, it is known that these Twitch drops are already available until January 25 on the platform, and they can be obtained in the channels that are playing the title whose description refers to the free rewards.

