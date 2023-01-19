Overwatch 2 glitch makes Roadhog even more powerful

Recently the players of Overwatch 2They have been expressing their “fear” of Roadhog’s attacks within the game, and that is through memes and opinions on their social networks.

Where between jokes and comments they are noticed saying that they are waiting for the nerfs of roadhog in the next balance patch, but so far the hero is still the dominant meta tank and some have figured out a cheat that makes it even better.

You see, Roadhog is defined by his ability to hook enemies close to him and then shoot them with a shotgun blast to the face. So avoiding the hook from him is key to defeating the 700 HP meat mass.

Unfortunately, now an easy OW2 exploit has come to light that is making players unable to see the bait coming by turning it completely invisible.

Overwatch 2 exploit makes Roadhog’s hook extremely deadly

As YouTuber ‘nsbunited’ showed, every hero in the game has some sort of weird glitch, but in Roadhog’s case, this glitch is more than a debuff, it makes him more of a danger as his power can be abused. “fails” relatively easily.

Dying just when your Ultimate Wholehog is being activated, the game will somehow cause Roadhog’s hook to become invisible until you use your ult again. On maps where you can jump off a cliff, this makes the glitch extremely easy to replicate, and losing Wholehog may even be worth it.

With an invisible hook, the lack of animation can completely catch enemies off guard, resulting in easy kills. Hopefully the devs can fix this in time for the next big balance update.