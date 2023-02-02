Overwatch 2 has shown us the new map of its Season 3 and, it has penguins!

Overwatch 2 opens its Season 3 in just 5 days. Although there are still many details to elucidate about this launch, the hero shooter already has monetization changes set for February 7th. And although his new hero generates a lot of expectation, the truth is that he is going to wait because we already have his new map: welcome to the Antarctic Peninsulaagain.

New Overwatch 2 map

Yes, it is not the first time that Blizzard has taken us to the cold and icy South Pole, but with eco point As an arcade mode map, the Americans have wanted to remove the thorn of not being able to expand the original scenario. We have had to wait 7 years, but finally the Antarctic Peninsula will be the undisputed protagonist of the game and, perhaps the best, there are penguins!

Although the most “cinematic” preview has a date for February 6, we have already been able to see some sections of this new map that will be played only in the control game modes like Busan, Ilios or Nepal. Of course, we will have the laboratory where Mei worked as part of the Overwatch team, too underground tunnels and a stranded ship in the ice.

Now traveling to the Antarctic Peninsula 🌨️ Get a closer look at the new control map in #Overwatch2 Season 3… and its penguins 🐧pic.twitter.com/0tGGtdqyVR — Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 (@OWCavalry) February 2, 2023

This base of operations in the cold ice will bet on new levels of verticality, according to Polygon. “It’s super cool to fight inside a derelict ship the size of an icebreaker. There are a lot of protection against flying characters at this particular level. So you have to be careful when you’re sneaking: you could catch a rocket from Pharah,” adds Dion Rogers, Overwatch 2 art director.

On top of this, it looks like we’ll even have a fishing minigame on the map itself. It is not known how or what we will have to do, but it is an added in game that will not leave anyone indifferent. Of course, and rescuing the penguins mentioned above, it does not seem that we are going to be able to do anything to them, but yes they will greet us back.





This map will be available completely free starting next February 7 for all players. You will not have to unlock it or pay for it. However, what will have to go through the box is to get the new hero before anyone else, as well as the Kiriko Amaterasu skin, a freaked out for the third season of the game.