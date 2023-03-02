Overwatch 2: How to get Ashe’s High Society skin

Twitch updated the drops that will come from the hero shooter, including the legendary outfit for the leader of the Deadlock Rebels gang.

Overwatch 2 will continue to distribute skins with its drop system, now being Ashe the new chosen by Blizzard to reward your viewers. Now everyone will have a limited time chance to get a costume that will allow them to rub shoulders with the High Society.

According to the loot update on the streaming platform, the hero shooter will grant its viewers the legendary outfit of the leader of the Deadlock Rebels gang. It will replace Moira’s Masked Dancer and can be obtained for free from the February 7 to 21.

Upcoming Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2 Season 3 Launch.

– 2 Hours: Ashe Seven of Spades Spray

– 4 Hours: Ashe High Society Legendary Skin

– Obtaining: between February 7 – 21

Keep in mind that in order to get the Ashe skin, you will need to meet a set of requirements. The most important is to link your Battle.net account with the one you have on Twitch. After that, all the transmissions that you will have to see have to have the addition of “activated drops” and claim the loot within a period of seven days.

On the other hand there are other details present but not so relevant to the drop. It is an Overwatch cosmetic, which was released a few years ago, just like D.Va Sled and Winston Gorilobo were recent in this system. Also, it does not unlock the outlaw and you can only use her outfit if you already have her on your roster of heroes.

Beyond Ashe’s legendary skin for the start of season 3, you can get additional rewards in Overwatch 2. On the one hand, we have the reintegration of original credits to make it easier for players to obtain more cosmetics. And on the other is that, between February 7 and 14log in in the aforementioned period to make yourself a five free levels of your battle pass.