Overwatch 2 introduced Lifeweaver, its new support hero

Overwatch 2 released a new trailer dedicated to their next support hero called ‘Lifeweaver’, a character hailing from Thailand and the first pansexual multiplayer character. In his presentation, they have made it clear to us what his abilities are and when he will arrive.

We are facing a new support that will seek to establish a new meta within multiplayer, thanks to its healing abilities, as well as being able to keep its allies upright thanks to certain abilities such as creating a platform or preventing someone from falling off the cliff by pulling it.

The skills from Lifeweaver they fit very well with the word ‘beautiful’, since the developers look for it to be related to the environment and nature; In his origin trailer, we are told that the character decided to leave the Vishkar company (where Symmetra is from) to embark on his own journey of rediscovery.

Lifeweaver: Skills in Overwatch 2

The character’s abilities are as follows:

Passive:

parting gift: When you die, you leave behind a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to take it.

Weapons:

healing flower : Hold to charge up a healing burst. Release to heal a target ally.

: Hold to charge up a healing burst. Release to heal a target ally. Thorn discharge: Fires a burst of projectiles quickly.

Skills:

petal platform : Throws a platform that rises when an enemy or an ally steps on it.

: Throws a platform that rises when an enemy or an ally steps on it. revitalizing career : You run in your direction of travel and heal yourself.

: You run in your direction of travel and heal yourself. life saver grip: Pulls an ally to your location, protecting them as they arrive.

ultimate ability:

Tree of Life: Places a tree that instantly heals allies when it sprouts and continues to heal every so often for as long as it lives.

When will the character arrive?

The new support hero will launch alongside the fourth season starting this April 11.