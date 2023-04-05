Overwatch 2 introduces its first pansexual character

Overwatch 2 has presented to his first pansexual character named Lifeweaverwhich will arrive for your Season 4.

As revealed Blizzard Entertainmentin the new season of Overwatch 2 will be introduced to Niran Pruksa Manee better known as Lifeweaver.

This supporting character in Overwatch 2 will be the first to reveal his pansexuality and, according to his origin story, he comes from a wealthy family in Thailand.

So by combining science and nature to create technology, this Overwatch 2 character can heal the world’s wounds.

Overwatch 2 will bet on diversity in its new season

However, this Overwatch 2 character will be openly pansexual, although it should be remembered that the study has already addressed sexuality issues with the characters of Tracer and Soldier 76.

This with the purpose that everyone’s voices are heard and the pansexuality of this new Overwatch 2 character, will be an important axis within its story.

Overwatch 2’s First Pansexual Character Will Be Unlockable With The Battle Pass

But this will be the first openly pansexual character in Overwatch 2 and one that, according to the developers, players will be able to unlock.