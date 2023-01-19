Overwatch 2 introduces its new Battle for Olympus mode

Here we bring you an interesting detail related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2

Specifically, news have been confirmed after the premiere of Ramattra. Remember that the character has already arrived in the game with the premiere of season 2. Now we have been able to know the information and the trailer of his new event, known as Battle for Olympus.

We leave you with the details:

Introducing Battle for Olympus, a free-for-all deathmatch mode featuring 7 of your favorite heroes with reinvented abilities that channel the power of the gods! Stay tuned to our global leaderboard, where we’ll be tallying each hero’s eliminations throughout the event! The hero with the most kills will be honored with a statue on Ilios! The Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus seasonal event will take place from January 5 to 19, 2023.

What did you think of the news? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

The game

Premium Battle Pass – Season 1

Two (2) Legendary Hero Skins from Overwatch 2: Soldier’s Space Raider: 76 and Cassidy’s Space Raider

2,000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency

Overwatch 2 Player Icon (Pre-Purchase Exclusive)

You will immediately receive:

Overwatch Legendary Edition, including five (5) legendary skins and five (5) epic skins

We also remind you of the details of the new and renewed PvP experience in Overwatch 2:

New heroes and the new 5v5 composition, which will revolutionize competitive matches and give rise to innovative and daring strategies.

The new Advance game mode features all-new symmetrical maps where teams face off in a tug-of-war battle and push TW-1, a centrally positioned robot, into enemy territory.

With an always-on live service, Overwatch 2 will introduce new heroes, maps, modes, and cosmetic content with each season. Season 1 begins with the October launch!

