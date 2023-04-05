Overwatch 2 introduces its new hero Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver will be the 37th hero and new support character to join the Overwatch 2 roster once Season 4 launches on April 11!

Lifeweaver, who hails from Thailand, is characterized by his love and respect for nature, as well as his advanced biolight technology. This breakthrough breakthrough is part of his abilities and plays a key role in his healing and utility aspects.​

Whether he’s lifting up teammates with his Petal Pad, carrying them to safety with Lifeguard Grasp, or helping to preserve their health with Healing Blossom, Lifeweaver is a full support character that adds tons of sustainability and utility to your team. .

With one of the most complex playstyles to date and being Overwatch’s first openly pansexual hero, we can’t wait for players to experience all that Lifeweaver brings to the game when he joins the fight on April 11.

Check out the Developer Update which details his background: