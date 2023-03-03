Overwatch 2 is taking over with a dating game that gives gifts

Blizzard celebrates Valentine’s Day with an Overwatch 2 dating sim that you can play on your phone to unlock a free skin.

Although Valentine’s Day It has already happened, there are games that continue to celebrate it with the same intensity. Activision Blizzard’s Hero Shooter, Overwatch 2, is one of them, and is also one of those who have approached February 14 with more originality. Because? because they have released a official dating game Overwatch 2 which, to top it off, gives gifts to users.

His name is LoverWatch: Love Never Dies, and you can play it by accessing its website through this link. Its mechanics are the sea of ​​simple, since it works like any dating sim that you can find on consoles, PC or mobile, with numerous dialogues and options to choose from to conquer your valentine within the Overwatch universe.

Best of all, besides how surprisingly deep it is, since it even has a secret ending, is that unlock rewards to redeem at Overwatch 2. If you squeeze this Overwatch dating sim, you can get from icons to emotes or highlights.

How to unlock all the rewards of Loverwatch, the Overwatch 2 dating game

Genji Icon + Title – Successfully complete a date with Genji.

– Successfully complete a date with Genji. Mercy Icon + Title – Successfully complete a date with Mercy.

– Successfully complete a date with Mercy. Hanzo Cupid Highlight Play – Successfully complete a date with Genji or Mercy.

– Successfully complete a date with Genji or Mercy. Hanzo icon – Get the secret ending. It is unlocked by starting a new game after successfully dating Mercy or Genji.

