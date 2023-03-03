Overwatch 2: Kiriko Amaterasu will be the mythical skin of season 3

Kanezaka’s protector was chosen by Blizzard to lead the final reward of the battle pass for the following period.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is getting closer, and now it has its chosen heroine to carry its next mythical skin called Amaterasu: Kiriko. Her outfit will be inspired by the goddess of the sun in the Japanese mythology of the cosmetic’s namesake.

in the last hours Blizzard confirmed that Kanezaka’s protector is the chosen to receive the high-class outfit of the hero shooter. It will be located as the final reward of the battle pass of the next period that will be released on February 7th. In other words, it will be unlockable in its premium version of said service at level 80.

Although we are already going through the New Year of the Rabbit, the Amaterasu skin is an opportunity to expand Kiriko’s wardrobe in Overwatch 2. It should not be forgotten that she debuted with the game’s release in October 2022 just like Junker Queen , which currently features her Zeus skin, and Sojourn.

Regarding the theme of the battle pass, it may be heroes with cosmetics inspired by japanese mythology. In season 1 it was cyberpunk and season 2 with the Olympian gods of Greece. What’s more, Kanezaka’s protector will be the first to award a grand prize, but to enjoy it, you must have the character unlocked on the roster.

To all this we must add the addition of rewards that season 3 will have and that will be shared with the aforementioned monetization service. The classic credits will be reincorporated to unlock skins from the hero gallery by gradually progressing in the hero shooter.