Overwatch 2: Know the origin of Lifeweaver, the new hero – Technocio

Lifeweaver is Overwatch’s newest hero, a support class with abilities that will help your team with both healing and movement.

Take an exclusive look at the Origin trailer and chat we had with Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie to learn more about the history of this new character.

Play as Lifeweaver starting April 11, use it free for a limited time.

By: Joe Skrebels, Xbox Wire Editor-in-Chief.

Xbox is happy to exclusively reveal the trailer for Lifeweaver, the newest hero coming to Overwatch 2. This new support hero will arrive as part of Season 4 on April 11 and offers some very new options for players looking to help out their team, and a brand new Overwatch story thread.

Niran ‘Bua’ PruksaManee is a Thai scientist who combines nature and technology to offer new ways to heal, move, and damage for himself and his team. As with all the heroes of Overwatchalso comes with a great backstory, which you can check out in the new trailer below:

All of Lifeweaver’s abilities come from his background as a naturalist. Raised wealthy in the sheltered world of Chiang Mai, Lifeweaver grew to love the natural world but, leaving home, he saw the devastation being wrought on the environment outside his home. He developed a new technology, bio-light, which uses the harsh light wielded by heroes like Symmetra, but fuses it with living plants. Refusing to allow his parents or the Vishkar corporation to use his technology for nefarious purposes, he fled home, determined to use his creation only for good.

To learn more about the creation of this unique new hero, we spoke with Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, Lead Narrative Designer of Overwatch 2. He explains that, as with all the heroes of OverwatchLifeweaver began as a series of game ideas that needed a story built around them:

“First it was the design and from there the story developed. What really impressed the Narrative team is that we knew we were going to make a plant hero, then we had to figure out how this person has plant powers. Then we saw the first prototypes and realized that they didn’t look like plants, but rather hard light, which led to the development of their story. It really highlights how the team at Overwatch it develops heroes, it’s very collaborative.”

The solution was to create the idea of ​​bio-light, a new iteration of existing hard light technology from Overwatch, already used by Symmetra and Lúcio. Lifeweaver created it to heal wounds and damaged plants, and wanted it to be free for everyone to use, but his invention was claimed by the Vishkar corporation, a company most closely linked to Symmetra among the existing heroes.

It means that the Lifeweaver story offers more information about Symmetra by association. “She was pretty much the only person in the school that he understood and that she understood him,” Jurgens-Fyhrie said, “and there’s a lot to explore. We can’t share much about what’s to come, but Vishkar is an important part of the story, particularly for Symmetra and Lifeweaver.”

At the time of its presentation, Lifeweaver is not part of the team of Overwatch in-universe, but Jurgens-Fyhrie says that he meets them while living as a fugitive and is “loosely linked” to them in the same way as Torbjörn. Jurgens-Fyhrie doesn’t say if his story will become part of the game’s next PvE story, but we do know that, “At the time of this announcement, Lifeweaver lives in Atlantic Arcology, trying to find a way to cure diseases and heal the world.” .”

Play as Lifeweaver for free for a limited time starting April 11, and an in-game event celebrating your addition to the roster will run through April 24. The event, which also celebrates the Thai New Year, will add an arcade mode, BOB and Weave (allowing players to play just as Lifeweaver), by participating you can win the Lifeweaver Cassia skin (based on the national flower of Thailand, Ratchaphruek).