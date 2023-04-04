Overwatch 2: Lifeweaver will be the next hero of season 4

Blizzard introduced the new support hero that will join the roster of characters in the next period of the hero shooter.

Many players claimed the addition of a new support in Overwatch 2, something that will be fulfilled with the introduction of Lifeweaver. After Kiriko we will have the ninth in his category that will be based on healing that would be attached to the power of the petals.

Blizzard revealed, through the social networks of the hero shooter, the new face of his season 4. It will be available in the next battle pass that currently has an introduction date of 1April 1st. It is unknown if he will remain at level 55 as Ramattra was positioned in the past period.

Prior to Lifeweaver’s exposure, PCGamesN had shared some of the details related to the character’s profile in Overwatch 2. In reality, he would be called Niran Pruksamanee and would be the first of the heroes to come from Thailand identifying himself by the pansexual gender.

"The Overwatch 2 hero is Lifeweaver, he would be a ranged healer with a huge amount of utility.

Also known as Niran Pruksamanee, this plant-based pansexual is the first Thai hero to enter the multiplayer game.

Regarding season 4 in general we will have a new trailer for this 6 of April that will advance its content and theme. Obviously we would already have refreshing cosmetics in advance, including a mythic category for a hero, animations of highlighted plays, emotes and everything that will encompass the battle pass.

For now it is a matter of hours before the in-depth presentation of Lifeweaver and all that it will offer in Overwatch 2. Most likely, like Kiriko or Ramattra, it will dominate after its introduction and then receive balance changes afterwards so that position it better in the metagame.