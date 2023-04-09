The game director confirmed that his main weapon will have a significant cooldown reduction.

The announcement of Lifeweaver as the next Overwatch 2 hero sparked hype among support players. But before his arrival, it was confirmed that he will get an important improvement that will allow him to heal his allies faster.

according to Aaron Keller, director of the hero shooterthe scientist will benefit from a significant cooldown reduction for his healing flower. This change will be implemented as soon as the Season 4 patch is released. Remember that you can pre-download it now to have it ready to apply on April 11.

Also read: Overwatch 2: Lifeweaver will receive a buff before its release

Lifeweaver healing buff coming day 1 of Season 4. Charge time for his primary heal will be reduced from 1.2 to 1.0 seconds. —Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 7, 2023 “Lifeweaver’s healing buff starting on Day 1 of Season 4. The charge time of his main heal will be reduced from 1.2 to 1 second.”

The possible reason Lifeweaver is getting an early buff before his release in Overwatch 2 is because of his recent appearance in the Early Access version of the game. Some who have verified its performance argued that his healing was slower compared to other heroes. With the new modification, it may now be up to them.

It is also necessary to take into account everything that the scientist entails in his support role. Beyond healing he will provide shields and mobility for his allies. Maybe your passive parting gift It is also affected afterwards since it allows enemies to be healed just by hunting its head.

Read also: Overwatch 2: Advance changes for Cassidy, Mei, Mercy and Sombra

For now, Blizzard will continue to monitor Lifeweaver and its performance ahead of the Overwatch 2 season 4 premiere. In fact, they may apply changes that will be relative depending on how it is established in the metagame, whether to stop a similar domain like Kiriko’s or let him stumble a bit like Ramattra.