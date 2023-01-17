Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Recycled Skins Ruins Fan Event

He surveillance 2 The Lunar New Year 2023 event kicked off today and fans feel like the event is already ruined because it has recycled skins from before. Players were already complaining when it was revealed that the Twitch Drops event would only give players a 2020 Lunar New Year skin, but now the event reward has been revealed as a 2021 skin.

What are the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 event rewards?

Players will be able to get a new Year of the Rabbit 2023 player icon just for logging in during the Lunar New Year 2023 event. There are also event challenges to complete, and players get the legendary Lunar New Year 2021 Kkachi Echo skin as reward for completing four of them.

Those interested in Twitch Drops will earn The Lion Roars Victory Pose for Moira for watching participating streams for two hours, with the legendary 2020 Masked Dancer Moira skin rewarded for watching a total of six hours.

Fans have been left with the feeling that the event has been ruined. Reddit has complaints that “there’s literally nothing new except a $10 skin to change the color” and players are genuinely concerned about the quality of in-game events going forward. It seems that Blizzard learned little from the controversy surrounding the Battle for Olympus event after it was called the worst event in franchise history.