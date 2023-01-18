Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year adds CTF and Bounty Hunt, but few new skins

The Year of the Rabbit has arrived and Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year event has begun. Blizzard’s free FPS game is marking the occasion with three arcade fights, themed skins to collect, and some fireworks at Lijang Tower. The event will take place from January 17 to 31..

The three arcade fights are Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter. Capture the Flag works in the traditional way: teams have to work together to grab their opponents’ flag and return it to the friendly base, while protecting their own flag from the opposing team.

Capture the Flag Blitz works the same way, with flags placed closer to the center of the map.

Bounty Hunter is a free-for-all mode where the first person to kill has a bounty on their head. As long as they have the bounty, they will earn bonus points with each kill. However, everyone else on the map can see their location, and as soon as another player kills the player with the bounty, the bounty is transferred to their killer.

The Lunar New Year event includes new event rewards and challenges, including a Legendary Kkachi Echo skin that is earned by completing four of the five available challenges. Players can also choose a legendary Masked Dancer skin and The Lion Roars victory pose for Moira by watching two hours of Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch.

The only new skin introduced for this event is the epic Hu Tou Mao skin for Mei, which has a bright red theme and includes a festive winter hat with bunny ears on top, which is available for 1,000 Overwatch Coins. This has some players complaining on the Blizzard forums, but some older Lunar New Year skins are available at a discounted price in the store, if that’s any consolation.

Check out our Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event guide for more information, and get ready for the Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, because it’s right around the corner.

