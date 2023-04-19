Overwatch 2: Make Junkrat and Roadhog Omnic

You can now buy for a limited time the lots assigned to the assassin and the demolisher that transform them into robots within the hero shooter.

There are some Overwatch 2 characters that have skins that transform them into Omnics, those robots produced by the Omnium factories. The best examples are those of Bastion and Orisa from the Null Sector or the default models of Ramattra and Zenyatta. But there are two loose ends that have a design that respects the style of the last mentioned one more: Junkrat and Roadhog.

Now you can turn the assassin and the demolisher into the droids of the hero shooter history with their new legendary skins that have arrived on sale. Your lots will be available until April 25thdate at which we may see an update appended to the Lifeweaver changes.

Also read: Overwatch 2: 100,000 cheaters were sanctioned

Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Junkbot and Roadbot Mega Bundle 🔩 🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 3300 Overwatch Coins. Alternatively, you can purchase individual skin bundles:

Junkbot Junkrat Bundle: 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins

Roadbot Roadhog Bundle: 🪙 2300 Overwatch Coins pic.twitter.com/8sJhdcPqia — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) April 18, 2023

These are the cosmetics that arrived in the Overwatch 2 store that will allow you to transform Junkrat and Roadhog into omnics:

Junkbot and Roadbot Mega Lot – 3300 Overwatch Coins

Legendary Roadhog Skin – Roadbot

Epic Weapon Charm – Robo-Pig

Epic Emote for Roadhog – The Robot

Junkrat Legendary Skin – Junkbot

Epic Emote for Junkrat – The Robot

Common voice line for Junkrat – Beep, beep

You can also buy part of the mega lot as separate lots. The first three cosmetics are found in the Roadhog Roadbot Bundle worth 2300 Overwatch Coins. As for the last three are in the Junkrat Junkbot Bundle which costs about 1900 Overwatch Coins.

It is currently unknown if the legendary skins will be available for individual purchase in the hero gallery after their departure from the store on April 25. They currently are, and considering their recent debut in Overwatch 2, they both have a higher value than Overwatch 1 (1900 Overwatch Coins).

Also read: Overwatch 2 will again have Prime Gaming rewards

Parallel to the characters, the hero shooter celebrates Earth Day with a small gift. From now until the same date as the aforementioned lots you can get the Epic Weapon Charm Earth Day 2023 just by accessing it in the featured tab.