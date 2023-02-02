Overwatch 2 nerfs go after Roadhog with a machete, his hook and gun; these are all the changes

Overwatch 2, like any other recent multiplayer, needs constant updates. The fact of standing on the stone of the hero shooter it implies that Blizzard has to make modifications to its heroes with each season, some even rendering them unrecognizable. Today the last nerfs from Season 2 with roadhog, orisa, Kiriko Y Sojourn as protagonists.

This update was anticipated several weeks ago, especially since it would put the eye (and the bullet) on the pigiest character in the game. Although there have been 4 that have received changes, it is roadhog the one who has seen an important “machete” both in his weapon and in his hook.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 Nerfs

Roadhog (Hook)

Damage reduced from 30 to 5 when we grab an enemy.

when we grab an enemy. How far away we’ll be when Roadhog hooks us up and lets go expands from 3 to 4 meters (that is to say, we will be further away from him).

Roadhog (Scrap Gun)

Pellet damage reduced from 6.6 to 6.

Cooldown reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds.

Weapon reload time reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds.

Max ammo increased from 5 to 6.

orisa

The extra health when using Fortify is reduced from 125 to 75 health points.

Sojourn

The energy recharge for your Railgun now does not depend on damage that we do, but of the main gun hits .

that we do, but of the . Now, for each hit of the main weapon we will gain 5 energy Split the Railgun.

Split the Railgun. Primary weapon damage has been reduced from 10 to 9 points.

Kiriko

Increased usage time healing of 0.85 to 1 second.

As Blizzard itself adds in the game’s official forum, these changes are aimed at reduce frustration of being shot immediately after Roadhog hooks us. Obviously, they have tried not to reduce the damage as much as possible and, therefore, the use of the hook in the game, but its effectiveness is less and it will depend on other factors to finish the enemy.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 Additional Balance Changes 🧰 We’re seeing nerfs to Roadhog’s one-shot potential, as well as tweaks to Orisa, Sojourn and Kiriko to address their overall power. 📋 Full Patch Notes: https://t.co/sQa2ZpR6ic pic.twitter.com/6c5J6H2tU3 — Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 (@OverwatchCaval) January 24, 2023

Although Roadhog is the protagonist, Sojourn It has also seen major changes. Based on the words of the study, it seems that the solution was not to completely modify a new character no matter how many headaches it has given the community. However, the changing your Railgun is extremely important and will now generate a very different situation in the game.

This is the first patch in the game that directly affects the heroes. Of course, it is clear that it will not be the last. Not only because on the horizon they can be seen reworks Brigitte and Shadow, but because the Season 3 is around the corner from the corner, which means a number of changes to both the new hero and the veterans.