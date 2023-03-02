Overwatch 2: Ramattra nerf and monetization changes are coming

Season 3 will reduce the strength of the omnic leader of the Null Sector and introduce improvements related to cosmetic drops.

Overwatch 2 continues to refine its game system as a service, be it from the gameplay as well as monetization. However, both issues will receive attention from Blizzard in season 3, especially the second one mentioned that was quite criticized.

Through a new development blog, the company did a retrospective on the modifications made in season 2 and present those that will come in the following period. It should be noted that, prior to its introduction, they enabled a double experience bonus so that their players reap what they can from the battle pass.

Also read: Overwatch 2: First preview of changes for seasons 3 and 4

Let’s take a look at what we’ve learned and how we plan to improve the player experience in Season 3 of #OW2! 🪙 Free credits

💸 Monetization updates

🦸‍♂️ Hero Gallery Update

🦾 Adjustment on the Ramattra Kithttps://t.co/Dkde1vMNns pic.twitter.com/UOxBgUUhHE —Overwatch (@OverwatchLATAM) January 31, 2023

They started off by admitting that the recent changes to Ramattra gave it a chance to establish itself as a strong option among tanks. So in season 3 will change the timer of Annihilation (Ultimate) so that the slowest time runs out in case there are any enemies and they will add a limit of 20 seconds.

Then they reconsidered the modifications towards future events and competitive mode. From the first they anticipated that the following period will introduce a new one with a free legendary skin. As for the second, they continue to work on updating their system, something that they already advanced in a note at the end of 2022 and in a more recent one.

According to the monetization Overwatch 2 may be the most interesting news from the latest blog. In a nutshell Overwatch credits will be reintroduced and about 1,500 can be harvested for free and an additional 500 as a premium reward with the battle pass. It is unknown if these can only be used to buy cosmetics released before the update at the beginning of October 2022.

Also read: Overwatch World Cup 2023: Teams and Ranking

To all the latter we must add the changes to the hero gallery. On the one hand, almost all the epic and legendary skins that came out before the sequel, including those from seasonal events, can be obtained at any time. And on the other is the Price reduction of the second mentioned category, which they will be worth from 2000 to 1500 coins or credits.

With all that has been announced, Blizzard will try to lower Ramattra’s priority and dampen the barrage of criticism about Overwatch 2’s monetization a bit. However, they will continue to rely on the community’s feedback for the next season.