Overwatch 2 reveals its new hero: Lifeweaver

Overwatch 2 just introduced the latest hero to join its roster, a new support known as Lifeweaver. Lifeweaver will join the game when Season 4 begins, the April 11but you can check out its trailer below.

Lifeweaver marks two firsts for Overwatch, as he is the shooter’s first Thai hero and also its first openly pansexual hero. Coming from a traditional Thai family, Lifeweaver was sent to the Vishkar Academy of Architecture, where he met Symmetra and developed a new hard light technology known as biolight, which allowed him to create synthetic plants.

After being hunted for his new technology, Lifeweaver decided that he would use it to help the world, and is currently on the run from Vishkar. This is as far as his story goes in Overwatch 2, so it will be interesting to see how he interacts with other heroes in the game, especially Symmetra.

Lifeweaver’s playstyle is primarily focused on healing and using his machine plants to support his team. His primary fire is a “light” heal that can be charged up for a larger burst. The secondary fire from him allows him to defend himself when enemies attack, and he can deal a lot of damage. As for his abilities, he has the petal platform, which allows him to create a small pad that lifts allies and enemies into the air when they step on it. Another of his abilities allows him to grab an ally, making them invulnerable for a short time and pulling them out of harm’s way.

His ultimate is called Tree of Life, and it creates a huge tree on the map that provides bursts of healing to allies.

Are you going to play Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2?