Overwatch 2 – Season 3: More Free Rewards

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is loaded with free and premium rewards for loyal players.

Blizzard communicated the improvements to the free and premium rewards in the season 3 of Overwatch 2 with respect to the two previous seasons, which at CodigoEsports we had already been throbbing since January. According to the developer, there will be prizes more frequently for just logging in and playing.

Read also: Overwatch 2: How to get Ashe’s High Society skin

There will be 10 more tiers of rewards in the Free Battle Pass section and 1,500 Credits to earn and spend however you like in the Hero Gallery. 500 credits have also been added to the premium section.

Additionally, nearly all of the epic and legendary event skins from the original Overwatch (300 in total) have been added to the Hero Gallery. They can always be purchased in exchange for Overwatch Coins or Credits. Legendary skins have also been reduced in price from 1900 Credits to 1500.

In total, Blizzard is giving out four skins this season that can be obtained outside of the battle pass through in-game events and a bunch of free cosmetics. These include a Gold Medal Weapon Charm for logging in anytime between February 7 and 20 for the Overwatch World Cup, a Hanzo Cupid Player Icon for logging in during the upcoming Ultimate Valentine event. and a legendary Overwatch 2 skin later by the PI collaboration. More details on how to get the skins and other rewards will be revealed closer to the dates in question.

Read also: Overwatch 2: Kiriko Amaterasu will be the mythical skin of season 3

All players will also be awarded the first five tiers of Season 3 Battle Pass rewards for just logging in for the first week.

Finally, remember to tune in to receive Twitch Drops throughout the season. With which they will support the community of streamers, while receiving even more cosmetics.