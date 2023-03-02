Overwatch 2: Season 3 Patch Notes

Blizzard revealed the package of changes that will be applied for its next period, which will mark the return of Overwatch credits.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is very close to launching with content focused on quality of life changes. Despite not having a new hero, which will be released every two seasons from now on, players will enjoy much more rewards compared to the last few months.

Craig, Blizzard Community Manager, shared in the forums of the platform the patch notes of the hero shooter in detail that will be applied in the following hours. Additions such as the events of the period, the Antarctic Peninsula map and the return of the Overwatch Credits stand out.

This is everything that the initial version of Overwatch 2 season 3 will bring:

New Map: Antarctic Peninsula

Discover the abandoned station where the Overwatch Ecopoint team once searched for the source of a dangerous world-threatening anomaly and explored the wreckage of the icebreaker ship that failed to rescue Mei-Ling Zhou and her friends. It will feature a fishing minigame that players will be able to interact with.

New Added: Streamer Protection

Players can now enable Streamer Protection options in game settings. These will allow them to give them a way to hide identifying information for when they broadcast games live.

General updates

props

Players can now support the opposing team

All players can now be supported in Free-For-All game modes

challenges

Added challenges to unlock Ramattra

Added challenges to unlock Hero Silhouettes as icons for players

Added a tracking for each of the roles for the Role Mastery weekly challenge

Partial progress in the Season 3 Battle Pass will carry over to the Win for Ramattra challenge

random heroes

Each team is now limited to a maximum of three heroes of each role. This will only apply if a player has the Random Hero Addon enabled. It can also be set in custom games.

Game information

Players can view past match scores in the View Match Reports menu found in the History tab of the Career Profile.

accessibility improvements

Added mouse cursor size setting for PC

Added the ability to select custom colors for group and alert colors in the UI. Also added preview feature to preview custom colors in accessibility options

Improved subtitle options: text scalability, character portrait icons, announcer name, text color, background color, and subtitle preview in options menu

Return of the Overwatch credits

After the update to Overwatch 2 the credits became legacy and without having a corresponding use. Well, they have been reactivated and up to 1500 free rewards can be accumulated plus about 500 for the premium battle pass. They will be spendable in the Hero Gallery, which will feature the vast majority of epic and legendary skins released prior to the sequel being released.

ping system

Pressing Skill 1 or Skill 2 when the ping wheel is open and these skills are on cooldown can now report their cooldowns in chat

competitive game

Players can select the “View Competitive Progress” button in the Competitive menu to view their progress and receive a rank update

For Overwatch 2 Season 3, skill levels and divisions will adjust every 5 wins or 15 losses and ties (was 7 wins or 20 losses and ties).

Workshop Updates

Return of the Workshop in Overwatch 2 Season 3

New menu options for reporting a player will be added as part of the Workshop moderation tools

Hero Balance Changes

all the heroes

Maximum ultimate charge retained when switching heroes has been reduced from 30% to 25%

Tank Role Passive

The total health of all heroes of that role will be lower when playing any game mode that does not have a role queue. Total health will remain the same when playing any game mode that has role queue enabled.

Support

Ana

biotic grenade

Effect duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds

Brigitte

Repair kit

Healing time reduced from 55 to 50 per second

Applying a repair kit now instantly heals for 25 health on impact

Motivation

10% reduction of the cost of use

Pike

sound barrier

7% reduction in cost of use

mercy

New Passive: Sympathetic Recovery

Mercy heals herself for 25% of the healing done with the Caduceus Staff

Will replace your current Regeneration passive

Guardian angel

Cooldown increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds

Holding back directional input and canceling with Leap now moves 20% slower

caduceus staff

Heal per second reduced from 55 to 45

Healing for allies below half health is increased by 50%

Moira

coalescence

5% reduction in cost of use

zenyatta

orb of destruction

Ammo increased from 20 to 25

Damage

cassidy

Pacifier

Primary fire range increased from 20 to 25 meters

combat cartwheel

Movement is no longer blocked by enemy player collision

Junkrat

concussion mine

Max damage reduced from 120 to 100

Mei

Blizzard

5% reduction in cost of use

Pharah

Bombing

8% reduction in cost of use

Soldier: 76

heavy pulse rifle

The number of shots to reach maximum recoil has been increased from 4 to 6

Recoil reduced by 12%

Reapers

release of souls

8% reduction in cost of use

Shade

Machine gun

Damage per projectile increased from 7 to 7.5

hack

Hacked health pack duration increased from 30 to 45 seconds

Symmetra

photon barrette

10% increase in cost of use

torbjorn

deploy turret

Turret base health reduced from 250 to 225

Widowmaker

Base health reduced from 200 to 175

Tank

D.Va

Mech armor base health in role queue modes remains at 350

Mech armor base health in non-role queue modes has been reduced from 350 to 200

doomfist

Base health in role queue modes remains at 450

Base health in non-role queue modes has been reduced from 450 to 300

junker queen

Base health in role queue modes has been increased to 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 425 to 300

orisa

Base health in role queue modes is still 275

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 275 to 125

Increased Fusion Controller

Damage fade range reduced from 25 meters to 15 meters

Ramattra

Base health in role queue modes remains at 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 450 to 300

Annihilation

Damaging enemies with the ult now slows down the duration timer instead of stopping it completely. Lasts up to 20 seconds

12% increase in cost of use

reinhardt

Base health in RPG Queue modes remains at 325

Base health in non-RPG Queue modes has been reduced from 325 to 175

Burden

Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 7 seconds

fiery attack

Damage increased from 90 to 100

groundbreaker

7% increase in cost of use

Direct Hit damage reduced from 250 to 170

Knockdown duration increased from 2.5 to 2.75 seconds

propelled hammer

Hit boost reduced from 10 to 6

roadhog

Base health in role queue modes remains at 700

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 700 to 550

to all boar

8% increase in cost of use

Max duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds

Sigma

Base health in role queue modes remains at 350

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 350 to 200

gravity flow

7% increase in cost of use

Winston

Base health in role queue modes remains at 350

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 350 to 200

barrier projector

Shield has been reduced from 700 to 650

Wrecking Ball

Base health in role queue modes has been reduced from 600 to 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 600 to 300

Shield has increased from 0 to 150

Pile driver

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

minefield

9% increase in cost of use

Arming time has been reduced from 1.5 to 1 second

Zarya

Base health in Role Queue modes remains at 250

Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 250 to 100

graviton surge