Overwatch 2: Season 3 Patch Notes

Blizzard revealed the package of changes that will be applied for its next period, which will mark the return of Overwatch credits.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is very close to launching with content focused on quality of life changes. Despite not having a new hero, which will be released every two seasons from now on, players will enjoy much more rewards compared to the last few months.
Craig, Blizzard Community Manager, shared in the forums of the platform the patch notes of the hero shooter in detail that will be applied in the following hours. Additions such as the events of the period, the Antarctic Peninsula map and the return of the Overwatch Credits stand out.
This is everything that the initial version of Overwatch 2 season 3 will bring:
New Map: Antarctic Peninsula
Discover the abandoned station where the Overwatch Ecopoint team once searched for the source of a dangerous world-threatening anomaly and explored the wreckage of the icebreaker ship that failed to rescue Mei-Ling Zhou and her friends. It will feature a fishing minigame that players will be able to interact with.
New Added: Streamer Protection
Players can now enable Streamer Protection options in game settings. These will allow them to give them a way to hide identifying information for when they broadcast games live.
General updates
props
- Players can now support the opposing team
- All players can now be supported in Free-For-All game modes
challenges
- Added challenges to unlock Ramattra
- Added challenges to unlock Hero Silhouettes as icons for players
- Added a tracking for each of the roles for the Role Mastery weekly challenge
- Partial progress in the Season 3 Battle Pass will carry over to the Win for Ramattra challenge
random heroes
- Each team is now limited to a maximum of three heroes of each role. This will only apply if a player has the Random Hero Addon enabled. It can also be set in custom games.
Game information
- Players can view past match scores in the View Match Reports menu found in the History tab of the Career Profile.
accessibility improvements
- Added mouse cursor size setting for PC
- Added the ability to select custom colors for group and alert colors in the UI. Also added preview feature to preview custom colors in accessibility options
- Improved subtitle options: text scalability, character portrait icons, announcer name, text color, background color, and subtitle preview in options menu
Return of the Overwatch credits
After the update to Overwatch 2 the credits became legacy and without having a corresponding use. Well, they have been reactivated and up to 1500 free rewards can be accumulated plus about 500 for the premium battle pass. They will be spendable in the Hero Gallery, which will feature the vast majority of epic and legendary skins released prior to the sequel being released.
ping system
Pressing Skill 1 or Skill 2 when the ping wheel is open and these skills are on cooldown can now report their cooldowns in chat
competitive game
- Players can select the “View Competitive Progress” button in the Competitive menu to view their progress and receive a rank update
- For Overwatch 2 Season 3, skill levels and divisions will adjust every 5 wins or 15 losses and ties (was 7 wins or 20 losses and ties).
Workshop Updates
Return of the Workshop in Overwatch 2 Season 3
New menu options for reporting a player will be added as part of the Workshop moderation tools
Hero Balance Changes
all the heroes
- Maximum ultimate charge retained when switching heroes has been reduced from 30% to 25%
Tank Role Passive
- The total health of all heroes of that role will be lower when playing any game mode that does not have a role queue. Total health will remain the same when playing any game mode that has role queue enabled.
Support
Ana
biotic grenade
- Effect duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds
Brigitte
Repair kit
- Healing time reduced from 55 to 50 per second
- Applying a repair kit now instantly heals for 25 health on impact
Motivation
- 10% reduction of the cost of use
Pike
sound barrier
- 7% reduction in cost of use
mercy
New Passive: Sympathetic Recovery
- Mercy heals herself for 25% of the healing done with the Caduceus Staff
- Will replace your current Regeneration passive
Guardian angel
- Cooldown increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds
- Holding back directional input and canceling with Leap now moves 20% slower
caduceus staff
- Heal per second reduced from 55 to 45
- Healing for allies below half health is increased by 50%
Moira
coalescence
- 5% reduction in cost of use
zenyatta
orb of destruction
- Ammo increased from 20 to 25
Damage
cassidy
Pacifier
- Primary fire range increased from 20 to 25 meters
combat cartwheel
- Movement is no longer blocked by enemy player collision
Junkrat
concussion mine
- Max damage reduced from 120 to 100
Mei
Blizzard
- 5% reduction in cost of use
Pharah
Bombing
- 8% reduction in cost of use
Soldier: 76
heavy pulse rifle
- The number of shots to reach maximum recoil has been increased from 4 to 6
- Recoil reduced by 12%
Reapers
release of souls
- 8% reduction in cost of use
Shade
Machine gun
- Damage per projectile increased from 7 to 7.5
hack
- Hacked health pack duration increased from 30 to 45 seconds
Symmetra
photon barrette
- 10% increase in cost of use
torbjorn
deploy turret
- Turret base health reduced from 250 to 225
Widowmaker
- Base health reduced from 200 to 175
Tank
D.Va
- Mech armor base health in role queue modes remains at 350
- Mech armor base health in non-role queue modes has been reduced from 350 to 200
doomfist
- Base health in role queue modes remains at 450
- Base health in non-role queue modes has been reduced from 450 to 300
junker queen
- Base health in role queue modes has been increased to 450
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 425 to 300
orisa
- Base health in role queue modes is still 275
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 275 to 125
Increased Fusion Controller
- Damage fade range reduced from 25 meters to 15 meters
Ramattra
- Base health in role queue modes remains at 450
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 450 to 300
Annihilation
- Damaging enemies with the ult now slows down the duration timer instead of stopping it completely. Lasts up to 20 seconds
- 12% increase in cost of use
reinhardt
- Base health in RPG Queue modes remains at 325
- Base health in non-RPG Queue modes has been reduced from 325 to 175
Burden
- Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 7 seconds
fiery attack
- Damage increased from 90 to 100
groundbreaker
- 7% increase in cost of use
- Direct Hit damage reduced from 250 to 170
- Knockdown duration increased from 2.5 to 2.75 seconds
propelled hammer
- Hit boost reduced from 10 to 6
roadhog
- Base health in role queue modes remains at 700
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 700 to 550
to all boar
- 8% increase in cost of use
- Max duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds
Sigma
- Base health in role queue modes remains at 350
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 350 to 200
gravity flow
- 7% increase in cost of use
Winston
- Base health in role queue modes remains at 350
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 350 to 200
barrier projector
- Shield has been reduced from 700 to 650
Wrecking Ball
- Base health in role queue modes has been reduced from 600 to 450
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 600 to 300
- Shield has increased from 0 to 150
Pile driver
- Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds
minefield
- 9% increase in cost of use
- Arming time has been reduced from 1.5 to 1 second
Zarya
- Base health in Role Queue modes remains at 250
- Base health in non-Role Queue modes has been reduced from 250 to 100
graviton surge
- 8% increase in cost of use