Overwatch 2 Season 3 Will Make Major Hero Changes

The players of Overwatch 2 got another sneak peek at the developers’ plans for season 3, and this week the game’s executive producer, Jared Neusshas revealed some details about the update for the upcoming season where it will address the final charges that players carry every time they switch to a new hero.

Neuss didn’t say what exactly will be changing, but the Overwatch 2 developer agreed with some of the sentiments expressed by players saying that communication around these types of things needs to be better with more information on this specific topic perhaps before the developer’s own notes. patch.

Neuss’s comment came in response to SVB, an Overwatch 2 content creator who previously took issue with the way endloads work in the game. As an update, Overwatch 2 currently allows players to retain up to 30% of their ultimate’s charge each time they switch to a new hero.

This is an effect that was previously meant to be a passive for the DPS role, but players and eventually Blizzard they felt that it would be better for all the heroes to benefit from this. Meanwhile, the third season is expected to be available starting February 7.

But now, some are not so sure. The feature affects everyone, but it’s also a big concern for tanks, as that role is more of a rock-paper-scissors battle thanks to the 5v5 format. Tanks can lose a fight against a specific hero, switch to a counter, and come back with 30% of their max charge, as well as a hero buff to influence the fight, potentially forcing their opponent to abandon a character that the person was already doing well.

“Changes are coming to this in S3! Details will be in the patch notes, if not sooner,” Neuss said in response to SVB’s tweet. It’s a tricky situation given that Overwatch 2 by design encourages hero swaps to accommodate different situations, but SVB noted in their argument above that withholding the ult can sometimes make it feel like someone is being punished for winning one. Fight.

Obviously, that’s not the case in every case since a counter-selection doesn’t always guarantee a win, but discussions like these have gone on long enough and raised enough of a buzz to inspire some sort of change on Blizzard’s part.