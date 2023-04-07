Overwatch 2 Season 4: all the details, skins and start date

Next week, a new season will kick off in Overwatch 2. Almost 6 months since this new season format began, we’ve had some big changes to the game’s roadmap, as well as the arrival of content. This season is highlighted by the announcement of a new character, Lifeweaver, as well as a series of scheduled events that will last throughout the season. Prior to his announcement, we were able to see a little of what he expects this season.

Lifeweaver, a new support character

Although the support category is the one that continues to have the fewest characters, its value made more sense when the jump to Overwatch 2 was made. This time, we have a new character, Lifeweaver, originally from Thailand and who shares a story with Symmetra, both being students at the same university.

During our testing time playing Lifeweaver was quite an interesting experience testing his powers and thinking about the potential he can have to be a disruptive character on the battlefield. While his main role is to be a support character to heal his teammates with his Healing Bud, his potential in attacking with Salva Espinosa is eye-catching. With her main power she charges a lotus flower and then throws it at her companions, it’s not a fast, constant healing process like with Mercy or Moira, but it does her job. As for Salva Espinosa, this attack brings back memories of the Needler from Halo, being quick shots and well placed, it can take down an attack or support character without problems.

As for its other moves, we have Petal Platform, which as the name implies, creates a platform where it is placed. When a player raises, it will rise. Its potential to move around the map easier, or to get an enemy character out of the way will depend on the skill of each player. On the other hand, we have Vital Grip, with which we can rescue and avoid damage to a teammate while they are covered by a sphere of light. Also, Lifeweaver has a Regenerative Step, which in addition to allowing him to slide and avoid danger (or speed up his arrival to another point a bit) will regenerate the character’s health a bit.

Finally, his ultimate power, Tree of Life, as its name suggests, creates a tree of light that covers an area allowing allies to heal. He thinks of Zenyatta’s Transcendence power, but staying at a fixed point. This is a power that during that final push of a charge, will be critical to accomplishing the objective… no matter which side you’re on.

What awaits us in Season 4 of Overwatch 2?

Season 4 will arrive with the Space Opera Battle Pass, which returns with its 80 levels of rewards. Within what we can obtain we will have new skins and poses for Doomfist, Kiriko, Mercy, Lifeweaver, Hanzo, D. Va and Ana. New skins will arrive in the store for Zenyatta, Roadhoag, Junkrat, Lifeweaver and Widowmaker. Part of this Battle Pass, Sigma will be the one with the Galactic Emperor Sigma Mythic skin, sharing an entire space set with Soldier 76, Mercy, and Sojourn.

The events of Season 4

Starwatch from May 9 to 22 – will be a limited time event which will deliver a new game mode, as well as a new comic

Lifeweaver Challenge – will be there all season and completing it will give us a free Lifeweaver skin

Talantis – from April 25 to May 1 we will know this map created by the community

Symmetra Challenge – from May 23 to 29 – by completing it we will obtain the Epic Gardener skin

Celebrate Pride – will begin June 1st

Overwatch 2 Season 4 will begin on April 4.