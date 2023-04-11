Overwatch 2 Season 4 begins today!

Lifeweaver, the new support hero, is the highlight addition of the season.

As scheduled, from Tuesday April 11 the new content season begins for Overwatch 2 with a new hero and more.

The Season 4 of Overwatch 2 It officially launches today on consoles and PC, bringing with it lots of new content that can be enjoyed now, plus more to come later as the season progresses.

As the main attraction of the new season, it presents Lifeweavera new support hero, whose abilities they were already detailed.

Lifeweaver is one of the rewards of the new battle pass, being unlocked at level 45 free pass or having access to it from the beginning if it is purchase the premium battle pass in exchange for 1,000 OW Coins ($10 dollars).

Accompanying the new character, Overwatch 2 receive a new battle pass with a Space Opera theme, with the mythical skin as the maximum prize Galactic Emperor for Sigmawith other skins for characters like Mercy, Lifeweaver or Hanzo on the way.

Throughout the season, the store will receive various skin packs for characters such as Lifeweaver, Zenyatta, Roadhog or Junkrat.

As mid-season content, the event is scheduled star watch limited time May 9 to 22knowing of this only that it will combine elements of PvP with PvEalthough without further details about it.

Other scheduled events are the Lifeweaver and Symmetra challenges with special skins for each character and the event talantiswhich is based on playing games on a map created by the community, being available from April 25 to May 1.

Other news for Season 4 of Overwatch 2 arrive in the remove map rotationbeing thus already all the maps of Overwatch and Overwatch 2 available and a rework to Brigitte’s ultimatewhich now restores allies’ weaponry over a wide range, plus their individual shield is greatly increased.

Overwatch 2 this available free on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles.

