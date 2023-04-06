Overwatch 2 Season 4 Impressions

6 months after the relaunch of eSport, which has been a festival of mixed feelings in every sense of the word; We are already on the 4th season, and a 4th new character in less than 6 months.

Much more than what was obtained from the last 2 years of service in Overwatch 1.

We were invited by Blizzard to be part of the closed test server, in which we had access to updates, what is coming in a new battle pass, and not least; a new character. The new support, Lifeweaver.

First of all, we must set the context for the criticisms that we will be making today…

In the 6 months or 4 seasons that we’ve had service from Blizzard since Overwatch’s relaunch as a franchise happened, there has been a holocaust of opinions and criticisms ranging from the most positive to the most negative.

The fact that we practically had an almost 100% new dev team starting from box one, when the old team couldn’t get around the first game in 6 years, may be approaching boiling point.

Enthusiasm for the game returned in full force in the early seasons of release, until the occasional bad decision began to erode the game’s quality of life in the same way that Overwatch 1 withered.

Whether it’s the outrageous cash price of the new skins in the store, the to-and-fro with the phone verification system, or a matchmaking system that seeks to please everyone and gets the opposite result; Obstacles that should have been jumped a long time ago are still among us for reasons that are not so difficult to explain.

We return to ranks mode without reset

A few months ago, during the first few seasons of Overwatch 2, there were two specific measures with the potential to destroy all the evils that plagued its predecessor.

One of them was the telephone verification for access to competitive mode, which was received with open arms by a vast majority.

However, a minority who use prepaid cell phones could not activate verification on their accounts, and seeking to please everyone, Blizzard survived the measure.

This opened the floodgates to a new generation of “smurfers” who can now acquire new accounts completely free of charge to abuse lower ranked lobbies without limitation.

The other measure overturned was the reset of the rank in each season. Which in essence brings almost all of us somewhere in the middle of where we ended last season in an attempt to keep the ranks high in a mode exclusively for those who put in their blood, sweat and tears.

However, this measure revealed the level of deficiency of which the Overwatch matchmaker has always been a victim and a point of criticism.

The difference, this time, is that the isolation chamber in which the troops of Grandmaster and Top 500 players lived saw up close and the hard way a reality that they never wanted to accept.

A matchmaker who, in an attempt to please everyone and deliver that dose of dopamine that makes Overwatch such an addictive game, puts poor and casual players at ridiculously high ranks, and consequently makes the day a nightmare for those who in the higher ranks they constantly seek to push the threshold of their performance.

We once had streamers, content creators and Top 500 players in equal proportions, wearing their tinfoil hats and making the same accusations the community has been making for 7 years; somehow Blizzard came to the conclusion to give up on the idea.

A seasonal rank reset has never been a dysfunctional or ill-advised idea; If not the opposite.

Now… A seasonal rank reset, in a system that uses an internal rank that we have never been taught, and that seeks to manipulate games in search of “fair chances of victory”, relying entirely on numbers in such a complicated game… ?

That’s a recipe for disaster, for pretty obvious reasons.

Unfortunately… We will have to go through one, maybe more than a season without rank resets to witness another major rank inflation, where those who don’t measure up, but get carry or boosting, will never go back to their ranks. homes because they are still part of that equation that wants your win rate to be 50/50 all the time.

Which brings us to our new character… Lifeweaver!

I’m usually overjoyed whenever Overwatch announces a new support character that brings depth and dimension.

As a person who has invested thousands of hours in the likes of Ana, Baptiste and Zenyatta; and most recently falling completely in love with Kiriko, I call myself part of that DPS Mains quadrant that recognizes that supports are better DPS with cool cooldowns.

Lifeweaver is a character that brings cosmetic traits similar to those of Symmetra, and healing, severe tactical repositioning, and offensive abilities.

A primary chargeable ability to heal 65 points, a kind of submachine gun that launches rose thorns, a petal lifter, a saving ability imported directly from “Hogwarts Legacy”, and an ultimate that promises to turn 180 ° to unfavorable situations.

Cooldowns that…

Other than my personal tastes, they require too much collaboration from the other players to get 100% of their benefits.

In a game where, unfortunately, there is a terrifyingly high percentage of situations that, if we do not take them directly into our hands in first person, there is no room for positive conclusions.

Using the elevator alongside characters like Cassidy or Soldier 76 with an ultimate in your pocket can destroy entire teams with some cooperation and good timing.

Abilities like life grip can drastically reposition teammates that are in danger of being taken out, while carrying them with absolute invulnerability.

Our ultimate, known as “Tree Of Life”; is a stationary tree that heals everyone around it and provides a natural cover surface for our damage partners to hide behind for a few seconds.

Skills that, on paper, sound great and super effective when used correctly.

However, the fact that Lifeweaver has so many numerical limitations in instances where our contribution is a matter of life and death, makes it lose much of its appeal.

Other supports like Zen, Ana, or Kiriko can completely carry games on their own when players supply the appropriate mechanical skill and knowledge.

However, Lifeweaver strictly requires a level of communication and teamwork that, quite frankly, does not exist.

Worse yet… Using a character like this incorrectly is going to be one of the easiest and most outrageous ways to throw a game off.

I see a character that will be counterintuitive the vast majority of the time unless we forcefully group into multiplayer stacks; which has a bad reputation for making games unwinnable thanks to a “Hidden MMR” multiplier.

Which brings me to my final words…

Words that come from a player with the most sincere intentions of loving and investing in what could be the best eSport in history.

Unfortunately, the story is different and we always see the same obstacles and questionable decisions come back from the grave without reason or need. In some cases looking to please the wrong people, for the wrong reasons.

Part of me wants to believe that the Blizzard development team has the best of intentions in mind, and that they’re not being budgeted properly.

Another part of me gave in to the thought that they probably don’t care anymore. As long as we have gullible people paying 20-35 for skins and having nothing better to do with their time, their job is done.

Lifeweaver, for another note… I had a lot of fun during the test days and, under the right circumstances, is a new character that we can spend time learning in depth.

The unfortunate reality is, this character was crafted with a level of quality of life, teamwork, and camaraderie in mind that, unfortunately, has never existed in Overwatch.

These prints were made possible by exclusive access to the Blizzard-supplied test server.