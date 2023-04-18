Overwatch 2 Season 4 presents Lifeweaver: all the keys about the new hero

Since Overwatch 2 has come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and pc, its players have been able to enjoy four colorful characters. The fifth arrives this new season 4 and Blizzard He has already shown us everything there is to know about him. we introduce you to Lifeweaver.

The support or support that many players expected to continue bringing freshness to the role within Overwatch 2 It has behind it many interesting mechanics, a design and a really particular lore.

A few days ago we were able to access a presentation with Alec Dawson, lead hero designer, Gavin J Jurgens-Fyhrie, lead narrative designer and Chonlawat Thammawan, character artist to get to know Lifeweaver better.

VIDEO Overwatch_Lifeweaver_Gamplay_enUS_PK

The support, whose name is Niran PruksaManee, was born in Chiang Mai, Thailand and within the history of the hero shooter he is 29 years old. His plant-inspired design fits very well with his role, as does his nationality, the combination of which forms a character that Blizzard had been wanting to design for a long time.

In the in-game lore, the 37th hero of the game is established as the only one belonging to Thailand. Our protagonist grew up in a wealthy family and in a short time he proved to be very skilled with technology.

The war left a clear mark on him and by combining science and nature he managed to establish a powerful symbiosis, which is what has led him to have the powers that you have been able to see in the recently released gameplay trailer.

Its creators were able to tell us the ins and outs of Lifeweaver as a hero. The design has been inspired by a mixture of traditional cultural elements of Thai culture together with aspects more typical of science fiction.

The lotus flower and its relationship with the role of support stands out in this design, which is also taken to its skills kit. The gameplay that Lifeweaver is going to show in season 4 is what we would highlight the most, since he has a couple of really interesting abilities.

All Liveweaver abilities in Overwatch 2

main shot – healing bud : Hold to charge up a heal and release to heal the selected ally.

: Hold to charge up a heal and release to heal the selected ally. secondary fire – thorny salvo : Quickly fire a barrage of projectiles.

: Quickly fire a barrage of projectiles. ABILITY Petaloid Platform : You throw a platform that rises when someone gets on it, be it an enemy or an ally.

: You throw a platform that rises when someone gets on it, be it an enemy or an ally. ABILITY Regenerative Step : Charge towards the direction of travel and heal yourself slightly.

: Charge towards the direction of travel and heal yourself slightly. ABILITY Life Grasp : You pull an ally to your location and protect them along the way.

: You pull an ally to your location and protect them along the way. PASSIVE – Farewell gift : Upon death, you drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up.

: Upon death, you drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up. ULTIMATE – Tree of Life: Plant a tree that sprouts and instantly heals allies. Grants continuous healing for as long as it lives.

Surely the Vital Grip and the Petaloid Platform have caught your attention. Both skills can mark a new way to play in teamfights and they are also incredibly beneficial in terms of mobility.

From the team they have been working to make Lifeweaver a support that is not at the mercy of the enemies if the tank is not constantly protecting him. His abilities give him very clever offensive and defensive options.

Pulling an ally to save him from a trap, climbing to great heights to better position himself or isolating the opposing tank with his petal are some of the results that can be obtained with this new support in the team.

In addition, Lifeweaver has another key aspect that defines it. B.lizzard has shaped one of the first pansexual characters in video games. This new support marks a new step towards the representation of the collective.

Those responsible for this creative decision commented that the Overwatch universe has always sought to give a voice to a number of groups and that with Lifeweaver there was a new possibility to broaden the spectrum.

What do you think of Lifeweaver? We remember that this new character will be available in Overwatch 2 when season 4 arrives. This new season starts on April 11 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Without a doubt, this new season of Overwatch 2 will serve to calm the desire to learn more about the future of the game. It has already been said that Blizzard will give new details about Overwatch 2’s PvE mode “soon”, according to its producer.