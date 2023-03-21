Overwatch 2: The PachiMarchi event returns

Players will have a new chance to get a free skin for Roadhog and additional cosmetics in the hero shooter.

PachiMarchi was one of the last events to be set in Overwatch 1 around 2021. It gave several players a chance to commemorate what is one of the characters in the game’s universe. However, his return is just around the corner with changes that will make him more attractive in Overwatch 2.

Through the social networks of the hero shooter Blizzard announced the return of the holiday with a more renewed style. In addition to once again making available the epic roadhog skin we will have new cosmetics as a weapon keychain, business cards and gamer icons. It is unknown if the rewards of its first edition will return.

Also read: Overwatch 2: Weapons inspection is not coming soon

Think you’re a bigger Pachimari fan than Roadhog? 🐽 Prove it during this year’s #PachiMarchi event, featuring a new limited-time game mode, festive challenges, and unlockable rewards! The festivities begin Mar 21 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YysLvAvKTX —Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 20, 2023 «Do you think you are more of a Pachimari fan than Roadhog?

Prove it during this year’s PachiMarchi event, featuring a new limited-time game mode, festive challenges, and unlockable rewards.”

For those who don’t know what the Pachimari are, they are tiny characters from the title universe that look like an onion with a smiling face and green tentacles. Its design is inspired by claw machine plushies and they were part of other Blizzard media, such as in their clothing store or a temporary event in Heroes of the Storm.

Along with the outstanding ceremony will come a new mode that will enrich the gameplay of Overwatch 2. This would be called “Capture of the Roadhog Marchi” and would feature a similar gameplay style to the classic Confirmed Baja that made Call of Duty popular. In this case, all the players will be the aforementioned masked assassin and, instead of dropping plates, we will have the Marchi on the ground.

Read also: Overwatch 2: Advance changes for Cassidy, Mei, Mercy and Sombra

For now, we will have to wait for the availability of the PachiMarchi event and the incorporation of its fresh modality in Overwatch 2. In the meantime, you can complete part of the One-Punch Man collaboration to unlock a free legendary skin for the Soldier: 76.