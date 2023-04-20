Overwatch 2: This will be the new Lifeweaver controls

Blizzard will update the buttons assigned to the scientist’s resources as well as an option to have them go back to how they are now.

Lifeweaver’s controls sparked controversy for making some Overwatch 2 players uncomfortable. Some argued that his Mercy-style weapon swapping felt weird, while others pointed out that his escape and mobility resources were poorly distributed. After that, Blizzard took action and already announced the first modifications that it will make taking into account the feedback received.

Aaron Keller, director of the hero shooter, revealed the new support role scientist skill assignment that he will get in the next patch. This will become your default set but there will be the option to modify it to play again as it is now.

Lifeweaver controls update next week! New controls:

• Alt fire will now fire Thorn Volley

• Platform replacing Dash on ability 1

• Platform also cancellable with the same button

• Dash moved to double jump

• Auto-reload of Thorns slowed to compensate (1/2) —Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 18, 2023

This is how the Lifeweaver controls will look like in the Overwatch 2 update:

Thorns auto-recharge reduced to compensate

Revitalizing Run will be executed with a double jump

Thorn Bolt will be your alternate fire and will replace the Petal Platform

Petal Platform will replace Revitalizing Rush

Petal platform can be canceled with the same button

With what was presented, several of the comments most frequented by the community on the hero shooter’s social networks were taken into account. One is the integration of Thorn Bolt as an alternate fire that currently functions as a Mercy-style switchable weapon. And another is the Revitalizing Run that will now work more like Hanzo’s Punch.

To conclude, Keller announced that the changes in relation to Lifeweaver’s balance in Overwatch 2 will be revealed that same week. They will be exposed by Alec Dawson, leader of the hero design team, where perhaps we may see some buff on the healing or mobility resources on the character.