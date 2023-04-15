Overwatch 2: Upcoming buffs for Lifeweaver confirmed

The scientist is still under Blizzard’s magnifying glass but will take a package of changes to make his gameplay more fruitful.

from the exit of Lifeweaver In Overwatch 2 many players gave part of their verdict in relation to a gameplay that would continue to lack buffs. Some find the Mercy-style weapon swapping uncomfortable and others feel the lack of vigorous healing to counter their enemies’ offensive. But Blizzard he is already preparing his package of changes that would benefit him very soon.

Aaron Keller, director of the hero shooter, confirmed in networks that from the work team they continue to examine the performance of the scientist in the game. He assured that his balancing will be announced starting next week as well as the polishing of his control system that continues to generate controversy.

The team will continue collecting Lifeweaver performance data over the weekend and should have details on balance changes (more than likely a buff) sometime next week. Info on coming control scheme changes should come next week as well. —Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 14, 2023 “The team will continue to collect data on Lifeweaver’s performance over the weekend and should provide details on balance changes (possibly a buff) next week. Information about upcoming changes to the control scheme will also arrive next week.”

Let’s remember that Lifeweaver only has a few days to live in Overwatch 2 and suffers a situation similar to that of Ramattra in season 2, which also took some early buffs. Several try to test it on the proving ground or in the BOB and Weave arcade mode, while others already have their biolight blessing after acquiring the battle pass or levels of the latter. In any case, their presence is not frequent, taking into account that support heroes such as Ana, Kiriko and Mercy have a greater participation.

At the moment it remains to wait for the official announcement from Blizzard about the package of changes that the scientist will take in an upcoming patch of the hero shooter. Beyond its system of controls, it is most likely that your healing is modified since, with just the buff from before his departure in the hero shooter, it seems not to have been enough. His platforming, displacement, or damage from his spines may be tweaked to deal with enemies more easily.