Overwatch 2: What will arrive in season 4?

The next period of the hero shooter will feature the debut of Lifeweaver as a new hero and a galactic war between two sides.

There are very few days left for the introduction of the season 4 of Overwatch 2. Many are waiting for the arrival of Lifeweaver that will expand the roster of support heroes while others the content in general. And Blizzard just compensated from both sides.

A few days ago the company revealed the trailer of everything we will see in the next period of the hero shooter and some details in a new blog. The content will be released on April 11 but you can already pre-download it to get ready at the time of its release.

The big news of Overwatch 2 season 4 is the arrival of Lifeweaver to the roster of heroes. To celebrate its premiere, Blizzard will launch the BOB and Weave arcade mode alongside challenges that will grant a skin for the new character and rewards for the Thai New Year.

As for the skins, we will once again have a wide variety of them for sale in the store and the battle pass. But the one that will stand out the most in the period is that of Sigmasince he was chosen to receive the mythical skin Galactic Emperor in the next edition of the monetization service.

Obviously there will be additional free rewards. There will be some challenges for the month of pride and others to obtain an epic skin of Symmetra. In addition, we will have to wait for the announcement in detail of what will be enabled in Starwatch: Galactic Rescue. Part of the aforementioned event will deal with the conflict between the Watchers and the Infinite Empire in a 4v4 mode with PVE elements.

Finally of the advances we will have the launch of the map talantiswhich was created by the community, and the brigitte rework. The latter will show off a significant improvement in the ultimate ability Motivationwhich will allow you to expand your shield with which you can ram and stun your opponents.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 Patch Notes will be out next week. Everything about the changes to Competitive Matchmaking in Depth and the Mechanical Engineer update will be reported here. It was even anticipated that there will be additional ones for Cassidy, Mercy, Reinhardt, Sigma, among others that are pending to be revealed.