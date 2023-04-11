Overwatch 2: When does season 4 start? All the details

Blizzard’s popular multiplayer FPS, Overwatch 2is just around the corner its new season 4. We are sure that fans of the shooting and hero title already want to sink their teeth into it, so in this news we are going to detail you when will it be available this space-themed season and what features and playable news will include to encourage players to continue fighting battles on its fun maps.

Season 4 start date and time

The new Overwatch 2 season 4 is scheduled to premiere today, Tuesday April 11 2023. Specifically, the season will open its doors at 20:00 CEST in Spanish peninsular time.

Lifeweaver, the new hero

One of the main novelties of Overwatch 2 season 4 is that will include a new hero to the roster available through the premium battle pass. Lifeweaver it will be a great help when it comes to supporting your team with bio-light healing and utility abilities.

“Lifeweaver is a scientist from Thailand who uses biolight technology to carry out his mission to heal the world. Despite being on the run from Vishkar, he is determined to use his technology as a way to make a difference for those around him. His charisma and wit will bring a smile (and perhaps a blush) to the heroes who meet him on the battlefield.”.

Internalize the power of biolight with Lifeweaver 🌸 Here’s a full rundown of the new support hero’s skill set! 🫴 https://t.co/3MnPIKGGyo pic.twitter.com/Q8fYKfsnVU— Overwatch (@OverwatchES) April 7, 2023

skill set

These are the confirmed skills from Lifeweaver:

Healing Bud: Fires charged bursts of healing at injured allies. The longer it spends charging the flower, the more healing it will grant.

Fires charged bursts of healing at injured allies. The longer it spends charging the flower, the more healing it will grant. Thorny Salve: is the alternate primary fire. Throws spikes of biolight from her weapon at enemies in a scattershot.

is the alternate primary fire. Throws spikes of biolight from her weapon at enemies in a scattershot. Farewell gift: Upon death you drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up.

Upon death you drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up. petaloid platform: secondary fire. Launches a capsule that blooms on a flower-shaped platform upon landing. Whether it’s an ally or an enemy, anyone who steps on the platform will cause it to rise up and stay in the air for a set period of time.

secondary fire. Launches a capsule that blooms on a flower-shaped platform upon landing. Whether it’s an ally or an enemy, anyone who steps on the platform will cause it to rise up and stay in the air for a set period of time. regenerative step: Allows Lifeweaver to dash in the direction it’s traveling and heals it for a small amount.

Allows Lifeweaver to dash in the direction it’s traveling and heals it for a small amount. Life Grasp: Covers an ally in protective bio-light, pulling them into Lifeweaver’s position.

Covers an ally in protective bio-light, pulling them into Lifeweaver’s position. tree of life: Place a massive biolight tree that emits pulses of healing energy. This tree provides cover for the team, which means you can’t shoot through it or get shot at or through it.

Thai New Year celebration and other events

On the occasion of the Thai New Year, the first event of season 4 will celebrate the arrival of Lifeweaver and his Thai origin. This event will be available until April 25 and will present the new Arcade mode, BOB and Lifeweaver, where you will join two other teammates to have a head-to-head in this 3v3 Deathmatch. Everyone plays Lifeweaver and both teams have a single BOB that can move around the map using Life Grasp to take out enemies.

In addition, how could it be otherwise, throughout the season we will have many more events. Blizzard has highlighted the following:

Starwatch: a space-themed PvP event that will take place from May 9 to May 22. Galactic Rescue is a 4v4 game mode that takes place in a redesigned Horizon Lunar Colony where the Watchers will attack the Infinite Empire, which will be on the defense.

a space-themed PvP event that will take place from May 9 to May 22. Galactic Rescue is a 4v4 game mode that takes place in a redesigned Horizon Lunar Colony where the Watchers will attack the Infinite Empire, which will be on the defense. Battle for Olympus: Junker Queen Zeus and the rest of the powerful deities return in this free-for-all mode from May 23 to 29.

Junker Queen Zeus and the rest of the powerful deities return in this free-for-all mode from May 23 to 29. Symmetra Challenge: Complete challenges from May 23 to May 29 to get the Gardener Symmetra skin along with other springtime rewards.

Complete challenges from May 23 to May 29 to get the Gardener Symmetra skin along with other springtime rewards. First Pride event: confirmed to be available from June 1st.

Hero Balance Updates

As expected, this season will include more balance updates for some of the Overwatch 2 heroes:

Brigitte’s Ultimate Rework: now with Formation he gains a flat amount of regenerative armor and boosts his shield with increased size and health, as well as being able to stun.

now with Formation he gains a flat amount of regenerative armor and boosts his shield with increased size and health, as well as being able to stun. Minor changes: to Sigma, Reinhardt and Cassidy to reduce their lethality a bit.

to Sigma, Reinhardt and Cassidy to reduce their lethality a bit. Mercy’s changes will be reverted during Season 3: and adding a slight tweak to how Guardian Angel works so that her boosted jump is in check.

Competitive Updates

Blizzard has also confirmed that for this new season 4 the following changes to the competitive experience of the game:

You will no longer see a drop in your level and division, i.e. Seasonal leveling will be removed.

The average skill rating of the matches will be displayed at the start of the matches.

After the match, you will be able to view your win-loss record as you progress to your next competitive update.

When you reach the threshold for competitive upgrades, you’ll be able to see how far you have left to reach the next division in your skill level.

The matchmaking experience is being improved for situations where players need to fill a gap in an unranked match. Priority will be given to players who have a similar skill rating to the rest of the players in the current game.

Overwatch 2 it’s a first person shooter and multiplayer shooter free to play available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch since October 2022. If you want to know more about it, you can read our analysis.



