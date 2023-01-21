Overwatch 2 Will Change Ultimate Abilities In Season 3

The players of Overwatch 2 They received the second season at the end of last year, more specifically on December 6. The arrival of this second season was accompanied by a new hero of the “tank” role, known as Ramattra. Plus a completely revamped Battle Pass with more cosmetics, emotes, and icons. As well as a new map for the escort modality was released. However, all the additions are not enough changes to a part of the community that expects a change in ultimate skills in season 3.

Recently, the CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, Jared Neussannounced via Twitter that Overwatch 2 will receive many more changes for the next seasonal update. A curious player asked him about the ultimate charge of the heroes, and if they change the 30% charge remaining after making a hero change in game. To this, Neuss excitedly announced that new changes will be coming to this mechanic.

Ultimate abilities in Overwatch 2 season 3 will change the remaining charge after changing our hero in game

The next season of Overwatch 2 has not yet announced its release date, however, some of the new implementations that will nourish the title during the coming months of the new season are already known. having a new map confirmed, as well as an injection of new cosmetics for the shop and the battle passit is expected that one of the next changes to be confirmed will be a new balance for the game.

Overwatch 2 is still considered an early post-launch game. While it is true that it is a reissue of the original Overwatch, this installment offers a different experience. While on the other hand, players expect to see the promised campaign mode that was going to be the strongest card of this title. Fortunately, Blizzard has already let it be known that we will see this story mode at some point in the year 2023.