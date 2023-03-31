Overwatch 2 will have a new game mode similar to Premier

The Overwatch 2 community didn’t take kindly to VALORANT getting ahead of it with a new game mode, and Activision Blizzard has rectified that. The developer has announced via system designer Garvin Winters that it is working on a mode that works tournament-style. Blizzard has had to reveal its move after OW2 players complained about the release of VALORANT Premier. This is a competitive team system that users felt should have been implemented in Overwatch by now.

Overwatch 2’s new gameplay comes from complaints and difficulties playing with friends at higher ranks. From Great master players can only play ranked standing in queues alone, so they can’t do any premade with nobody. At the moment Activision Blizzard does not intend to change this regulation in the future, so it proposes the ‘tournament’ mode as an alternative so that users have different options.

Technically Winters hasn’t claimed that it’s a tournament-focused game mode, but one that has the same style of play. VALORANT Premier: a competitive system that allows teams to compete. «We know how bad it is not being able to play with your friends (…) Right now we don’t have any plans to change the rule, but we have other plans, we are looking for ways to allow players to Grandmaster play together in a competitive system other than competitive role queuing“Said the Blizzard systems developer.

Garvin Winters’ announcement comes at a time when Overwatch 2 is trying to rebound through collaborations with other brands. Currently the shooter is holding the One Punch Man event, where players can get free cosmetics just for playing matches. In addition, Activision Blizzard would not close the door on a crossover between Fortnite and Overwatch. In the competitive system, the overwatch league It will not start until April 27.

You can follow all the news in our Overwatch section.