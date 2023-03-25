Overwatch 2 will once again feature Prime Gaming rewards

The hero shooter will grant free cosmetics for players subscribed to the Amazon service that have already sparked the controversy.

Prime Gaming will again offer Overwatch content, now being a renewed edition of special content for its sequel. But now it will not be about loot boxes as it was before, but about skins that your community may like but also that could provoke their fury.

In the last hours, the rewards dedicated to the hero shooter were rehabilitated in the Amazon subscription service. Currently, and until April 20, players can obtain the free epic skin Circus for Junkrat just by linking your Battle.net account.

But just as the return of the Prime Gaming awards for Overwatch 2 pleased some, others have been broadly annoyed. The announcement had been made through a trailer on the networks of the first aforementioned that was later removed due to its negative reception. The reason was that a beneficial skin appeared that was enabled for purchase in the past: Mercy Rose.

“The new free rewards trailer for Prime Gaming just showed off Pink Mercy. Will she come back at last? »

The Guardian Angel outfit was Legendary and had been released in mid-2018. It was available for a limited time to be purchased in-game or online with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in their quest for a cure. At the end of the campaign, a total of $12.7 million.

We will see what will happen with the Overwatch 2 rewards in Prime Gaming since it is unknown if Mercy Rosa will arrive through this system. You will most likely change on the fly and choose other cosmetics that are of epic or legendary quality.