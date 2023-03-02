Overwatch 2 will punish players who don’t cheat but play with cheaters

Overwatch 2, released in 2022, is still learning the pros and cons of being free to play. Blizzard revealed that the game has been suffering from frequent cheater problemand it will take stronger measures to deal with them.

Blizzard explained on its official website that He already banned more than 50,000 accounts that they used some cheating software. This number will increase from the third season, as a new system will not only punish cheaters, but also legitimate players who are in the same group as them.

According to the company, Overwatch 2 players who are constantly playing with cheaters “enjoy the same advantages as them, including increasing their accounts to skill levels that they would not normally belong to with their own skill. He also explains that the punishments for these people will be the same applied to those who used unauthorized software.

Blizzard created the “Defense Matrix” system, which uses various techniques to combat cheaters. Among them is a technology that analyzes the game’s voice conversations in search of bad behavior, causing those responsible to be automatically silenced.

The company claims that the tool proved to be efficient and accurate preventing Overwatch 2 chat from being contaminated with toxic behavior. While the game’s automated systems work well, the developer asks the community to continue reporting to all those who act in a harmful way in the title.

This increases the chance of players being punished and also makes their AI more efficient. The third season of Overwatch 2 will bring new security technologies and will debut a new matchmaking system.

Source: Blizzard